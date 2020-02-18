Editorial: Madison will remember the contributions of Phil Stark and Ann Peckham

Two of Madison's longtime community leaders passed away this past week.
One, Phil Stark, was one of the city's best known realtors, for decades leading his family firm that was founded in 1908 by his grandfather Albert and then led by his dad, Paul.
A World War II vet who fought and was wounded at the Battle of the Bulge, he was president of Stark Realty for nearly four decades. The company is now presided over by his son, David. In addition to the family business, he served terms as president of the Wisconsin Realtors Association and treasurer of the National Association of Realtors.
But, he was much more than a businessman. He was involved with some 35 charities in the Madison area during his life, donating his time and money to causes that made differences for countless people in the community. Phil was 94 when he died last Tuesday.
The other was Ann Peckham, 95, the widow of noted UW-Madison medical professor Ben Peckham.
Ann was a longtime member of Dane County's old Republican Party. She served as its vice-chair and later became vice-chair of the state party. She attended national Republican conventions and worked on the campaign of the late George H.W. Bush.
She managed to raise eyebrows among many fellow Republicans, though, with her staunch pro-choice views. She not only was a founding member of Republicans for Choice, but served on the board of the pro-choice organization NARAL. Planned Parenthood honored her in 1992.
Like Phil Stark, Ann was deeply involved in charitable work. She was on the board of United Way, Visiting Nurse Service, the Wisconsin Academy for Science, Arts and Letters, the Red Cross and numerous environmental organizations.
During their lives, Phil Stark and Ann Peckham contributed so much to what it is that makes Madison great.
Our sympathies go out to their families and their many friends who can rest assured that these two community leaders will be long remembered.
