The timing of Madison Police Chief Mike Koval's announcement on Sunday that he would resign as of Monday took some people by surprise. But that does not mean that the process of replacing him should be hasty or haphazard.
The chief’s dedicated service to Madison over more than three decades was not without controversy, but we appreciated that he worked to transform the image of police officers from that of “warriors” to “guardians.” And we believe that he leaves a strong department with many able and well-trained officers.
Now those officers need new leadership. We expect that Assistant Chief Vic Wahl will serve well as interim chief. Yet we also know that Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway is right when she says that the Police and Fire Commission’s search for a new chief must seek and respect community input — along with that of people working in the department.
If the process is as transparent and informed as we hope, Madison’s next police chief will be an innovator who recognizes the necessity of maintaining public safety while at the same time making real the promise of criminal justice reform.
