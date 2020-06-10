Editorial: Madison is not about to submit to Trump's military 'domination'

Donald Trump derailed completely last week, when he announced that he was prepared to send military forces to U.S. cities to crack down on the urgent protests against police brutality that have swept the country since George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody. Declaring that security forces should “dominate the streets,” the president said he was “dispatching thousands and thousands of heavily armed soldiers, military personnel and law enforcement officers” within Washington, D.C. Then Trump had his attorney general order the removal of peaceful protesters against racial injustice from a park adjacent to the White House — so he could pose for campaign-style photos holding a Bible.
Trump’s response was deranged and destructive.
It was also a wake-up call.
Trump wasn't talking about governors calling out state-based units of the National Guard. He was talking about the president ordering U.S. military forces to deploy on the streets of American cities.
The Constitution vests the power to declare war against foreign countries in Congress. But the law that Trump threatened to invoke, the Insurrection Act of 1807, gives presidents at least some leeway to dispatch troops inside the United States without consulting Congress.
“The current law doesn’t explicitly allow it,” NBC correspondent Pete Williams observed with regard to Trump’s threat. “But it doesn’t clearly forbid it, either, and history is full of examples of presidents broadly interpreting this law or its forerunners.”
U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan wants to close that loophole. Fast.
“This is not complicated,” the Town of Vermont Democrat, who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said. “If we accept that the Constitution says the president has to go to Congress in order to go to war internationally, then he certainly should have to go to Congress and get permission before he deploys troops in the U.S.”
Pocan has been developing legislation with CPC co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and CPC whip Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, to prohibit the unilateral deployment of U.S. military personnel into American cities without explicit approval from Congress.
“Time and again, President Trump has governed as an authoritarian — abusing his power at the expense of the American people and our democracy. Now, he’s threatening to weaponize the U.S. military against its own citizens,” they said.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has endorsed the proposal, saying, “President Trump’s threat to deploy the U.S. military to communities, where protests have swelled against police brutality and institutionalized racism, is neither warranted nor welcome.”
Madison has seen its share of unrest. But people are now talking, and listening.
“The effort to make meaningful, structural change to protect black lives can, and must be, advanced in legal and righteous peaceful protest. We hear our community and we support this peaceful advocacy,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Deploying the U.S. military to the streets of Madison or other cities would send the wrong signal and undermine needed efforts to address issues of police reform.”
Pocan, Jayapal, Omar and the mayor are right. Trump is wrong.
