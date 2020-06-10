Editorial: Madison is not about to submit to Trump's military 'domination'

U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan wants to close that loophole. Fast.

“This is not complicated,” the Town of Vermont Democrat, who co-chairs the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said. “If we accept that the Constitution says the president has to go to Congress in order to go to war internationally, then he certainly should have to go to Congress and get permission before he deploys troops in the U.S.”

Pocan has been developing legislation with CPC co-chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Washington, and CPC whip Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minnesota, to prohibit the unilateral deployment of U.S. military personnel into American cities without explicit approval from Congress.

“Time and again, President Trump has governed as an authoritarian — abusing his power at the expense of the American people and our democracy. Now, he’s threatening to weaponize the U.S. military against its own citizens,” they said.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has endorsed the proposal, saying, “President Trump’s threat to deploy the U.S. military to communities, where protests have swelled against police brutality and institutionalized racism, is neither warranted nor welcome.”

Madison has seen its share of unrest. But people are now talking, and listening.