Editorial: Madison Council needs to approve independent police monitor and civilian review board

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos stirred justified anger when he responded to the Kenosha police shooting of Jacob Blake — a Black man shot seven times in the back — by proposing another task force to review issues that have already been reviewed a thousand times. The Rochester Republican was trying to foster the fantasy of action, rather than taking up bills that have already been submitted, and that, as state Rep. Tod Ohnstad, D-Kenosha said, “address the very issues brought forward by the shooting of Jacob Blake.”
This is not a time for more delays. This is a time, as Ohnstad said, for “urgent action.”
The Legislature may not provide it, because of the recalcitrance of Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau.
But the Madison Common Council can act. Tonight.
After five years of calls for increased police accountability following the police shooting of Tony Robinson in 2015, after studies and hard work by the Madison Police Department Policy & Procedure Review Ad Hoc Committee, alders have a chance to vote this evening to create an independent police auditor position and to establish a civilian review board.
They must do so. And they must provide the necessary funding to assure that the auditor and the board have the resources to make real the promise of reform in oversight of policing in Madison
It is expected that there will be debates tonight about the role of the auditor — who will have the power to access police records, issue subpoenas, develop reports and recommendations, and conduct investigations — and about the make-up of the 13-member oversight board, which will work with the auditor, conduct an annual review of the police chief and make policy recommendations on policing.
We respect that people have different views about these issues. But the plan being advanced by Alds. Shiva Bidar, District 5, Donna Moreland, District 7, and Rebecca Kemble, District 18, is sound. It extends from suggestions made by the California-based OIR Group, which studied the Madison Police Department, and the city’s ad hoc committee. It has community support and buy-in, and it has the potential to build trust between the police department and the community — which the OIR report said was vital.
No one is suggesting that establishing the police auditor position and creating the review board, as currently proposed, is the final fix. Far from it. As Kemble reminded us, “What we do at the city is constrained by our state law, and it’s a national problem and not just a state problem, so we have to be thinking on all levels at once.”
The auditor and the board will evolve over time. More proposals will be made, more reforms will be implemented. Ultimately, there will need to be structural changes — via the budgeting process — that make a better balance between spending on public safety and spending on social services. Those changes must be implemented with an understanding of the need to address structural racism, not just in policing but in employment, education, housing and health care.
But the creation of the auditor position and the oversight board will signal that Madison is prepared to move in the right direction.
Bidar is right when she says, “It’s the fundamental change, structural change that needs to happen for us to move forward.”
