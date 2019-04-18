This has been a remarkable year for The Cap Times opinion pages. In addition to earning recognition from the Milwaukee Press Club for editorials and from the Wisconsin Newspaper Association for columns, we were just honored by the WNA as the best editorial section in the state.
How does a reasonably small paper beat all the competition, again and again and again? We give the credit to you, our readers, because of your support for an active engagement with the most boldly progressive newspaper in the United States. Your letters, your opinion columns, your attendance at forums, your calls and your enthusiasm make what we do possible. And the person who has kept all the lines of communication open has been opinion editor Lynn Danielson, whose retirement we celebrate this week.
It would be hard to count the number of calls Lynn took from enthusiastic — and, yes, sometimes agitated — readers, the number of letters she edited, the number of editorial board meetings she arranged, or the number of ideas she came up with for editorials and columns. But after almost two decades with the paper and more than a decade as opinion editor, the totals are way up there. So Lynn has earned her retirement.
Before shutting her computer down, however, Lynn trained incoming opinion editor Jessie Opoien to take over. Jessie has been one of the ablest reporters at the statehouse for a number of years and she is ready to step up. She’ll make some changes, just as Lynn has over the years. But readers can rest assured that The Cap Times will remain what its founding editor and publisher intended: a voice for economic and social and racial justice and for peace.
Thanks to able and committed editors like Lynn Danielson, The Cap Times has, for more than a century, remained the most boldly progressive newspaper in the United States. With your continued support, we intend to remain every bit as bold and every bit as progressive in the century to come.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.