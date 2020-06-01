Editorial: Let the urgent cry for justice be heard

Madisonians will keep on investing time and energy. Businesses will be repaired. Cultural institutions will be renewed.

What we fear, however, is the loss of a moment in which the country can be repaired and renewed.

As Rhodes-Conway said Sunday, “The violence does nothing to support the interest of social justice, nor police and criminal justice reform.”

This is a critical juncture for Madison, for Wisconsin and for the whole of the United States.

This is a time when demonstrations are necessary. They must, in the best tradition of the labor movement of the 1930s and the civil rights movement of the 1960s, keep making demands until those demands are met.

Protest is not the problem. It is the solution.

“I thank God that we have people in the streets. Can you imagine this kind of lynching taking place and people are indifferent? People don’t care? People are callous? You have just a few people out there with signs?” West said late last week. “I recall the moments in which, during the Reagan years, there was a few of us out there. In the '60s, you had masses out there. Now, you’ve got a younger generation of all these different colors and genders and sexual orientations saying, ‘We won’t take it any longer!’”