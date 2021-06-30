Editorial: Legislature’s assault on Wisconsin values make gubernatorial vetoes a necessity

The most important responsibility of any governor of Wisconsin is to develop a budget proposal that serves the people of the state, and then to work with legislators to improve that proposal and get it passed.
Gov. Tony Evers did his part when he proposed a 2021-23 budget plan that put an emphasis on strengthening schools and communities that had been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the economic turbulence associated with it. Unfortunately, the Republican-controlled Legislature refused to work with the Democratic governor. Instead they came up with a reactionary counterproposal that is weighted down with tax cuts for the wealthy and threats for the vulnerable.
Evers is going to have to veto some part of this proposal, and there are good arguments for scrapping the whole thing.
That may sound like a hardline stance. In fact, an aggressive approach to vetoing all or parts of the Republican plan is the best way for the governor to defend Wisconsin values against an assault by legislators who are doing the bidding not of their constituents but of their out-of-state campaign donors.
This is not a circumstance where the Democrats and Republicans share the blame for a broken relationship.
Evers has tried since his election to work across lines of partisanship and ideology. A deeply-rooted Wisconsinite who had spent a lifetime as a teacher, school administrator and the nonpartisan superintendent of public instruction before entering the 2018 gubernatorial race, Evers campaigned less as Democrat than as a defender of the state’s tradition of cooperative, forward-looking governance.
Evers was old enough to remember when Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, worked together to get things done. He signaled throughout the campaign that he hoped to establish good working relations with Republicans in the state Assembly and the state Senate, who, because of gerrymandered legislative district lines, were all but certain to retain control of the chambers.
Wisconsinites approved of that message. They chose Evers over Republican Gov. Scott Walker, and their votes swept Democrats into every statewide office.
It was a golden opportunity to renew bipartisanship.
Unfortunately, the opportunity was immediately rejected by the Republican leaders of the Legislature.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, moved even before Evers was inaugurated to undermine the new governor. Once Evers took office, they refused his offers to negotiate and compromise — even as the pandemic put enormous strains on the state’s health care system and its economy.
Now, as Evers seeks to steer the state out of the crisis and to address the challenges it created for working families, the Republican-controlled Legislature has produced a budget plan that proposes big tax cuts for the wealthy and for multinational corporations while scrimping on schools.
“Gov. Evers proposed a $612.8 million increase in K-12 funding, which Republicans slashed to a mere $128 million,” explained state Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, as the GOP budget plan advanced to the full Legislature last week. “In addition to being woefully inadequate, their cut would have put in peril $2.3 billion in federal aid. After over a month of stalling, the GOP-led Joint Committee on Finance devised a fiscal sleight-of-hand that still is inadequate and still might not meet federal maintenance of effort requirements. Attempting to fool the federal government, GOP leaders allocated $408 million into the general school fund, but also capped local revenue limits. This means that our schools will not actually see any of these funds, rather the allocation is diverted to an insignificant property tax decrease.”
That’s just the most serious flaw in the Republican proposal. Larson has offered a list of the ways in which the GOP budget fails Wisconsinites:
• The proposed budget completely disregards climate change, slashing the governor’s proposal for establishing an Office of Environment Justice.
• It prohibits Wisconsin from joining 38 other states in expanding Medicaid services.
• It rejects $165 million in new revenue through marijuana legalization.
• It eliminates $75 million from the governor’s proposed $200 million in broadband funding.
• It fails to address common sense criminal justice reform.
• The proposed budget fails to provide for Wisconsin’s workers by axing the governor’s proposal to increase the minimum wage.
• It refuses to expand Bucky’s tuition promise, which provides more than 2,500 low-income students with free tuition.
• It reduces Wisconsin’s third tax bracket from 6.27% to 5.3%, which applies to individuals who make between $23,930 and $263,480, a cut that is geared toward the wealthy.
• It doubles down on Republicans’ desire to rig the maps in their favor by shooting down the proposal for the people of Wisconsin to have a say in what their districts look like through the People’s Maps Commission.
Larson suggested last week that, in the absence of last-minute corrections to the Republican plan, “the only reasonable response can be an immediate veto.”
While a full veto of the GOP budget would send a powerful signal, we recognize that the governor is not inclined toward bold gestures. It may be that the governor will choose to employ his powerful veto pen to address the most egregious elements of the Republican plan while allowing other parts to stand.
Evers well understands that he has a duty to defend Wisconsin’s historic commitment to education and equity. To do so, he will need to reject some or all of the Republican budget plan. He should do so without apology, and with the confidence that the voters want a governor who puts their best interest ahead of the budgetary gimmickry — and cruelty — that Republicans have employed.
