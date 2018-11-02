If Howard Marklein is re-elected to the state Senate, it is likely that Republicans will retain control of the chamber. Having tipped the balance in favor of his partisan allies, Marklein’s first vote in the new legislative session will be to organize the Senate under the leadership of Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Fitzgerald, an ardent supporter of Donald Trump and Scott Walker, will run the Senate as a right-wing firewall against progress on education, health care and rural development.
In other words, nothing will change.
If voters of the southwestern Wisconsin’s 17th Senate District like the decaying roads that are the great legacy of Fitzgerald’s rubber-stamp Senate, they should vote for Marklein.
If voters like the neglect of rural schools, the cuts to public services, the abandonment of health care reforms and Medicaid money and the rejection of broadband investments that Walker and Fitzgerald have imposed on the state over the past eight years, they should vote for Marklein.
If voters like gerrymandered legislative districts, the gutting of campaign finance laws and the decay of oversight of elections and ethics that Fitzgerald has personally and aggressively engineered, they should vote for Fitzgerald’s man: Marklein.
On the other hand, if the voters of Green, Grant, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties want representation that is of, by and for their district, and that will champion rural schools, rural development, rural broadband, fairness and good governance, then they need to vote for Democrat Kriss Marion.
A farmer and member of the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors, Marion has a record of standing up for southwestern Wisconsin farmers and small-business owners — and of succeeding on their behalf. She earned headlines as a leader of the fight for the “cookie bill,” legislation that made it possible for home bakers to sell handmade products without a license. But the real story of Marion’s engagement with the region extends from her day-to-day activism on behalf of the people who live in the small cities, small towns and countryside of southwest Wisconsin.
Marion serves in local elective office, organizes on behalf of farmers, runs a successful business and sends her children to the public schools she wants to aid as a legislator. “From my seat as a citizen, mother and Senate candidate, I believe it is time to elect legislators who will put taxpayer dollars back into our communities — and stop playing games with the numbers, with our children and with our future,” she says. “I am immensely proud and full of hope for rural southwest Wisconsin, and I will fight for the resources our towns, schools, farms, and businesses need to thrive. It’s time to take action and put our needs first.”
This is what distinguishes Marion from Marklein.
The incumbent’s first priority is to sustain the power of Scott Fitzgerald and Scott Walker. Marion’s first priority is southwestern Wisconsin. By every measure, Marion is the superior choice.
