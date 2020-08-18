Editorial: Kamala Harris, Francesca Hong, Samba Baldeh and the next politics

Joe Biden's selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate was a breakthrough moment in American politics. For the first time in more than 230 years of presidential elections, a major party will enter the fall campaign with a woman of color on the ticket. That matters on multiple levels, as it speaks to what is now possible in our politics and what will become possible going forward.
The daughter of immigrants from Jamaica and India now seeks an office that has only ever been held by white men. Raised by parents who would take their children along when they participated in the civil rights protests of the 1960s, the Democratic vice presidential prospect brings to the campaign a personal story that is refreshingly different from those of her predecessors. As Nadia E. Brown, an associate professor of political science and African American studies at Purdue University, reminds us, “Sen. Harris' origin story is inclusive, diverse and mirrors the changing demographic of America. In a growing multi-racial America, she represents the future of the Democratic Party.”
But Harris is not the only face of that future.
So, too, is Francesca Hong, who won a seven-way primary for the Democratic nomination to fill the 76th Assembly District seat of state Rep. Chris Taylor, D-Madison, on the same day that Biden tapped Harris to be his running mate. The co-owner of Morris Ramen on Madison’s King Street, Hong is also a co-founder of the Culinary Ladies Collective and Cook It Forward, a group that helps local restaurants respond to the needs of people facing food insecurity. The 31-year-old chef ran as “a second-generation Wisconsinite, mother, community organizer, and service industry worker” with a progressive agenda and a promise to fight in the Legislature for “social, racial, and economic justice … in this time of great change and uncertainty.” She’s all but certain to win the November election in her overwhelmingly Democratic district, and to be the first Asian American member of the Wisconsin Legislature.
So, too, is Samba Baldeh, the Madison alder who easily won the four-way Democratic primary in the 48th Assembly district as a progressive championing Medicaid expansion, increased support for public education and criminal justice reform. An immigrant for Gambia running in a solidly Democratic district, he is expected to become the first Muslim member of the Legislature. If he wins in November, the 48-year-old former city council president will be the first Black man to represent Dane County in the Legislature, where he will serve with the first Black woman elected from the county, District 77 state Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison.
So, too, are Kelda Roys who won the Democratic primary to replace Fred Risser as the state senator representing Madison’s 26th District, and Melissa Sargent, who won the Democratic primary to replace Mark Miller as the state senator from eastern Dane County’s 16th District. If they win in November, as is likely, Roys and Sargent will each be the first women to represent their districts. Their wins also signal a generational shift, as Sargent is 26 years younger than Miller, while Roys is 52 years younger than Risser.
Madison has a reputation as a liberal leader in state politics. But it has not always lived up to that reputation, as 24-year-old Nada Elmikashfi pointed out during her run for the 26th District Senate seat, in which she campaigned as “an immigrant Black, Muslim, and progressive running for Wisconsin Senate to bring Madison's working class to the forefront of our legislative agenda.” Elmikashfi finished second in the seven-way race, noting, “We set out to re-establish Madison’s proud progressive tradition, and have found that our city is strong in its commitment to hope and forward movement.”
That commitment was tested on Aug. 11, and local Democrats sent some important signals about their willingness to move forward by voting for more people of color, more women and more young leaders. The progress is real. But the work is very far from finished.
Wisconsin voted twice for a Black man for president, when it supported Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012. In the second of those elections, the state also elected a woman, Tammy Baldwin, to the U.S. Senate, where she took office as the first out member of the LGBTQ+ community to serve in the chamber. Decades earlier, Wisconsin elected an African American woman, former Secretary of State Vel Phillips, to a statewide constitutional office. Each of those results mattered, and each remains a source of pride for progressive Wisconsinites.
But Wisconsin has never backed a national ticket on which a woman was running. So it is that the Democrats, who this week are nominating the Biden-Harris ticket at a virtual convention that was supposed to be held in Milwaukee, will give Wisconsin voters a chance to make more progress in November.
“As somebody who’s presented my fair share of arguments in court, the case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut,” Harris says. She’s right about that. But she is also right when she says, “This election isn’t just about defeating Donald Trump or Mike Pence. It’s about building this country back better.”
Building the country back better requires a new politics that reflects the whole of the country. That’s a point best made by Shirley Anita St. Hill Chisholm, the first African American woman to serve in the U.S. Congress who mounted a pioneering presidential campaign in 1972. "The Constitution they wrote was designed to protect the rights of white, male citizens,” she explained 50 years ago, “As there were no black Founding Fathers, there were no founding mothers — a great pity, on both counts. It is not too late to complete the work they left undone. Today, here, we should start to do so.”
