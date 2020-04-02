Editorial: Judge Jill Karofsky should be your first vote

The April 7 election is expected to go ahead, despite the coronavirus outbreak. We hope, for reasons of public safety and common sense, that voters will cast absentee ballots early. And we know that the most important vote they cast will be for Judge Jill Karofsky for state Supreme Court.

The Capital Times has already endorsed Judge Karofsky. But we want to again emphasize the importance of registering a vote on behalf of this exceptional candidate.

Judge Karofsky’s distinguished legal resume includes service as a deputy Dane County District Attorney, assistant attorney general and executive director of the Wisconsin Office of Crime Victim Services. Since her election to the Dane County Circuit Court bench, she has distinguished herself as a thoughtful jurist who respects the rule of law, civil liberties and civil rights. Her reputation extends across the state; for instance, 219 Milwaukee County Bar Association members rated Judge Karofsky qualified while just 120 lawyers rated incumbent Justice Dan Kelly qualified.

A political appointee of former Gov. Scott Walker, Kelly serves now on the bench as a conservative judicial activist who has scant regard for the basic premises of a nonpartisan judiciary.

This is not a hard choice. Judge Karofsky belongs on the court.

