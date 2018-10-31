No election in Wisconsin this year is more important than the contest for attorney general. And no vote is more urgent than the one that responsible Wisconsinites will cast for Josh Kaul.
We give our strongest endorsement to Kaul because he is exceptionally well qualified and because of his determination to always put principle above partisanship. The strengths that Kaul has brought to this year’s competition would be more than enough to earn our support, and that of any newspaper that honestly assesses the merits of the contenders.
But there is more at stake than a simple choice between candidates.
The next attorney general will face the challenge of restoring integrity to the office and taking charge of the state Department of Justice as a responsible leader for public safety, consumer protection and the rule of law. Kaul is up to the task.
He knows, as we do, that the reputation of the office and the functioning of the department have been severely damaged by the legally inept and personally disreputable incumbent, Brad Schimel. No one who takes seriously the role that an attorney general is supposed to play in Wisconsin believes that the reckless Schimel should be re-elected.
The incumbent’s wrongdoing has been so frequently detailed that we do not choose to dwell on his failed tenure. It is enough to note that 45 former assistant attorneys general with over 900 years of experience working under both Republican and Democratic AGs have signed a letter that objects to Schimel’s bumbling of his responsibilities (including delays in testing sexual assault evidence kits), his ethical lapses (including the spending of taxpayer funds on promotional coins and other attempts to celebrate himself), and his prioritizing of out-of-state corporate interests over the needs of Wisconsinites (as occurred when Schimel joined then-Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt’s efforts to gut federal initiatives to protect the environment, and as continues to occur with Schimel’s steady refusal to challenge Trump administration abuses).
The letter, which was signed by at least 10 former assistant attorneys general who served under Schimel and 20 who worked with his Republican predecessor, J.B. Van Hollen, bluntly declares: “The Wisconsin attorney general’s office is a mess. The current attorney general, Brad Schimel, has blatantly politicized the office, dropped the ball on his role as the lead crime fighter in Wisconsin, and abdicated the AG’s traditional role as ‘the people’s lawyer’ representing Wisconsin citizens’ interests in criminal and civil matters alike.”
Even an uninspired challenger would be a necessary replacement for Schimel.
But Josh Kaul is an inspired challenger.
Kaul, who spent his childhood in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac, is the son of former Wisconsin Attorney General Peg Lautenschlager. He grew up in the independent progressive tradition of Wisconsin and understands that the first duty of statewide constitutional officers is to the people of this state — not to partisan or ideological agendas or, worse yet, to the demands of the campaign donors who have so influenced Schimel’s tenure.
A graduate of Stanford Law School, where he served as president of the Stanford Law Review, Kaul has extensive legal experience, and it's impressive. A former law clerk for the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 1st Circuit, he worked for a number of years as a federal prosecutor — gaining extensive experience in criminal law. Yet he has also earned high marks for his defense of the right to vote. He’s waged legal battles to remove barriers to voting and to maintain Wisconsin’s historic commitment to high-turnout elections and genuine democracy.
Kaul knows why he is running. It is his purpose to change the course. As he says: “My priorities are different from those of our current attorney general. He hired a corporate lobbyist to be his first deputy AG. He fought against guaranteed overtime pay for people who put in the hours and make a fraction of what he does. He settled an air-pollution case against a major corporation without requiring the company to pay any fine at all. And he has spent about $83,000 of taxpayer money on promotional swag — from commemorative coins to custom-made fortune cookies. We need to do better. We need an attorney general who is willing to take on tough fights and who is focused, every day, on protecting Wisconsinites.”
We do need to do better.
We need to elect Josh Kaul.
