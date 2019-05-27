Former Gov. Scott Walker showed no respect for the role that the parole process plays in developing a just and functional criminal justice system. Neglectful and disengaged, Walker actually recommended downsizing the Wisconsin Parole Commission and left the commission chairmanship vacant during the last years of his tenure.
Gov. Tony Evers has signaled that he is ready to undo the damage with his selection of Racine Ald. John Tate II to serve as commission chair.
Tate, a social worker who has significant experience working with former inmates as they re-enter communities, is an outstanding selection for this important position. He proposes to reassert the state’s historic commitment to rehabilitation, arguing, "Either we believe that people are redeemable or we don’t.”
Until Walker broke faith with Wisconsin values, Democrats and Republicans believed in redemption and rehabilitation. Tate, a congenial and effective public servant with relevant experience, is prepared to make the parole process work for people who are engaged with the criminal justice system at all levels, for communities and for taxpayers.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.