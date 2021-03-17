Editorial: Joe Parisi is a progressive leader who serves Dane County ably and admirably

With a population roughly equivalent to that of Wyoming and not that much less than that of Vermont, and with more square miles than Rhode Island, Dane County could pass for a small state. So it’s not surprising that Dane County Executive Joe Parisi was encouraged several years ago to consider running for governor of Wisconsin. Had he done so, Parisi might well have won, and we have no doubt that he would have done an exemplary job in the statewide post. Instead, he chose to remain in the position he has filled ably and admirably for the past decade, that of Dane County executive.
Wisconsin’s loss was Dane County’s gain. In the challenging last year, as the coronavirus pandemic, economic dislocation and a reckoning with systemic racism in policing and society have placed enormous demands on local government, Parisi has led with a combination of grace and determination that has saved lives, healed wounds and steered the county in a progressive direction. As he seeks a new term in the April 6 election, he runs with our enthusiastic endorsement.
Parisi’s bid for a new term as the chief executive of Wisconsin’s second largest county faces a thoughtful challenge from Mary Ann Nicholson, the controller for a area construction company. After briefly suspending her campaign, following the unexpected death of her husband, Nicholson is back in the running and the town of Springfield resident is doing a good job of highlighting the concerns of rural communities and small businesses that have been hard hit during the pandemic.
We’re glad that the election for this important office is being contested. But, in our view, this is not the time to replace the incumbent. After a year of wrestling with the demands of a pandemic moment that has raised challenges “like none we have faced in our lifetime,” Parisi recognizes that, “COVID-19 has tested us, tearing at the very fabric of our physical, emotional and economic well-being.”
Yet, he is optimistic about the prospects for building back with an eye toward achieving economic renewal, racial justice and environmental stewardship.
Parisi recognizes that Dane County must be an active participant in the recovery, and he’s been proactive in directing resources toward mass immunization, small business grants and housing affordability. At the same time, he recognizes all the other duties facing county government, with a particular emphasis on expanding mental health services and protecting the environment. His commitment to moving toward 100% renewable energy is as visionary as it is necessary.
Joe Parisi has steered Dane County through the worst of the pandemic. Now, he is ready and willing to assure that what comes next is not just a “return to normal” but a leap toward a more just, equitable and sustainable future.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.