Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, went all Donald Trump over the weekend. Steineke’s Saturday afternoon and evening tweeting trolled supporters of reproductive rights, criminal justice reformers, advocates for Medicaid expansion, and Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky.
After he learned that Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, had appeared at the state Democratic Convention as a Beastie Boys song played, Steineke tweeted #recallgordon. He also tore into Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, griping about a lighthearted appeal for marijuana legalization.
That earned Steineke a rebuke from a Wisconsinite who suggested that, instead of engaging in “partisan hit jobs,” the assemblyman might better use his social media account to “represent the people who elected you." Steineke claimed he was doing just that, with a reply that declared: “My constituents actually oppose legalization.”
Really? We’d love to see the issue of marijuana legalization put on the ballot in Steineke’s district. We suspect he might be in for a surprise.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.