The Capital Times gives its first and strongest endorsement in this fall election season to Shelia Stubbs.
Stubbs, a veteran community leader and Dane County supervisor, won the Aug. 14 Democratic primary for the open 77th District state Assembly seat. She is assured of election on Nov. 6, as she is running without Republican or other opposition in an overwhelmingly Democratic district.
So why give Stubbs, who we endorsed in the primary, our first and strongest fall endorsement?
Because her election is so very necessary.
Stubbs will be the first African-American to represent Madison and Dane County in the Legislature. Her voice is needed in the state Capitol. It is also needed in Madison, where she will be the most prominent African-American in elected office.
Stubbs will be in a position not just to legislate but to educate.
Madison needs some serious education, as was all too evident when we learned about an incident Stubbs and members of her family went through as she was canvassing for votes in the Democratic primary.
On a weeknight in August, the candidate was talking with voters in a predominantly white west-side neighborhood. Her mother and daughter were waiting in their late-model car as Stubbs performed one of the great rituals of local politics — knocking on doors, meeting residents, asking for their votes.
It was around 7 p.m., exactly when savvy candidates are knocking on doors. It was exactly one week before the primary.
Anyone who knows anything about elections knows how this works; anyone who knows anything about the essential underpinnings of American democracy knows that Stubbs was engaging in the essential work of obtaining and advancing the mandate of the people.
Yet someone in the neighborhood called the police to report the family. According to police notes, an officer was dispatched to the scene after the caller complained about a: “FULLY OCCUPIED SILVER 4 DR SEDAN NEWER MODEL — THINKS THEY ARE WAITING FOR DRUGS AT THE LOCAL DRUG HOUSE — WOULD LIKE THEM MOVED ALONG.”
Madison police officer Katherine Bland was dispatched to the scene. She talked with Stubbs and quickly recognized that the candidate was where she needed to be. The incident finished with Stubbs and her mother (longtime community leader and civil rights champion Linda Hoskins) offering to help the officer and the department work to improve race relations in Madison.
The work is needed. As Stubbs told The Capital Times, "It's 2018. It shouldn't be strange that a black woman's knocking on your door. I didn't do anything to make myself stand out. I felt like they thought I didn't belong there."
The name of the man who called the police has not been released. But the incident has provoked an outcry, not just in Madison but nationally. And rightly so.
What made this caller imagine that a candidate for the state Legislature, her 71-year-old mother and 8-year-old daughter posed any kind of threat? What made him think they were involved in drug activity? What made him imagine that they needed to be “moved along” from his neighborhood?
The answers are evident. And unsettling. National media outlets focused on what happens to contenders for public office who are targeted for #campaigningwhileblack. Locally, as Stubbs explained to Madison365, “I think that it brings forward a conversation about racial profiling and racial injustice that oftentimes people don’t think exists and they think would never happen in Madison, Wisconsin. The Race to Equity report raised some awareness, but still people have their doubts. I hope me coming forward with my story and sharing it with people lets people know that racism is still alive in this city and this country.”
Stubbs has focused on how this plays out in policing. "It's just not OK," she said. "When you specifically target people of color and call the police, sometimes there's different outcomes."
What she means is that not every incident of this kind ends with an exchange of names and an offer to work together to improve community relations. That’s one of the reasons why Stubbs has made criminal justice reform a central theme of her campaign. A former probation and parole officer, Stubbs knows that it is possible to maintain public safety and equal justice. She has been a leading advocate for expansion of the Community Restorative Justice Court, which holds young people accountable while keeping them out of the criminal justice system.
Stubbs has so much to contribute to this community and this state, yet, as she sought to make that contribution, someone called the cops on her. “It was just so degrading,” said Stubbs. “It was humiliating. It was insulting.”
It was, as well, a call to action. Stubbs is a strong woman with a bold vision. She knows her rights: “I belong where I choose to go. You don’t have to like me. You don’t even have to respect me. But I have a right to be places.”
The place where she needs to be now is in the state Legislature — using all the official authority of her new position to advocate for programs and policies that she knows will ease tensions and promote cooperation, and using all the power of the bully pulpit that goes with an Assembly seat to call on Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin to address inequality, injustice and ignorance.
We have a lot of work to do. The burden is on all of us. Luckily, we have a woman who has stepped up and is ready to take a leadership role in advancing that work.
It is for this reason that we say: Cast your first vote for Shelia Stubbs on Nov. 6.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.