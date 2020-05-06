Editorial: It is madness to suggest saving lives is tyranny, Justice Bradley — pure madness

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Roth calmly answered Bradley’s bizarre query by explaining the basics of how governance works in not just Wisconsin but across the United States.

“The Constitution provides that the Legislature may enact statutes to protect the public health. And that is exactly what the Legislature has done,” said Roth. “I think that expression of legislative intent that grants DHS the power to do whatever is necessary to combat a novel, deadly, communicable disease like the one we’re facing today is where we find that consent.”

To be clear, Wisconsinites are not imprisoned. Essential workers are doing their jobs in communities across the state. Non-essential workers are doing their jobs from home. Essential businesses are open. Non-essential businesses are not. Polls show overwhelming support for “safer-at-home” measures, and for the governor’s response to the crisis.

No one who understands the COVID-19 challenge faced by Wisconsin, the rest of the country and the rest of the world, and who respects the necessary steps that must be taken to address it, faces “tyranny.”

What Wisconsinites face are common-sense rules that have been promulgated to keep people healthy, save lives and allow health care workers to do their jobs.