Editorial: It is madness to suggest saving lives is tyranny, Justice Bradley — pure madness

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley shocked Wisconsin and the rest of the country Tuesday, when she advanced an ill-conceived line of questioning that was clearly intended to suggest that basic measures to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites amounted to tyranny.
When the high court was hearing arguments on a lawsuit brought by Republican legislators in an effort to upend measures taken by Gov. Tony Evers and Department of Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm in response to the coronavirus pandemic, Bradley displayed either a shocking level of ignorance or a shocking level of partisanship — or, perhaps, both.
The conservative jurist, who has repeatedly aligned herself with Republican agendas and demands, interrupted a thoughtful presentation of the argument in defense of the state’s COVID-19 order by Assistant Attorney General Colin Roth. Bradley asked a question that wasn’t really a question at all.
"Isn't it the very definition of tyranny for one person to order people to be imprisoned for going to work among other ordinarily lawful activities?" declared Bradley. “My question for you is, where in the Constitution did the people of Wisconsin confer authority on a single, unelected cabinet secretary to compel almost 6 million people to stay at home and close their businesses and face imprisonment if they don’t comply, with no input from the Legislature, without the consent of the people?”
Roth calmly answered Bradley’s bizarre query by explaining the basics of how governance works in not just Wisconsin but across the United States.
“The Constitution provides that the Legislature may enact statutes to protect the public health. And that is exactly what the Legislature has done,” said Roth. “I think that expression of legislative intent that grants DHS the power to do whatever is necessary to combat a novel, deadly, communicable disease like the one we’re facing today is where we find that consent.”
To be clear, Wisconsinites are not imprisoned. Essential workers are doing their jobs in communities across the state. Non-essential workers are doing their jobs from home. Essential businesses are open. Non-essential businesses are not. Polls show overwhelming support for “safer-at-home” measures, and for the governor’s response to the crisis.
No one who understands the COVID-19 challenge faced by Wisconsin, the rest of the country and the rest of the world, and who respects the necessary steps that must be taken to address it, faces “tyranny.”
What Wisconsinites face are common-sense rules that have been promulgated to keep people healthy, save lives and allow health care workers to do their jobs.
The rules place demands on us all. This is a trying moment, to be sure. But trying moments often arise when lives are at stake. In Wisconsin, as of Tuesday, more than 8,200 people had tested positive for the coronavirus and 340 people had died. More people will test positive, and more will die. But epidemiologists and public health experts tell us that we can dramatically reduce the rate of infection, and the death rate, if most of us shelter at home for a bit longer.
For partisan political purposes, Republicans in the Legislature have regularly attacked even the most sensible and nonpartisan moves by Gov. Evers and his administration. At this point, it is simply what they do. However, attacking the “safer-at-home” order is not “just politics.” It’s a matter of life and death that anyone who sits on Wisconsin’s high court should understand.
Referring to the prospect that the court might accept the Republican demand and order a rapid and ill-thought lifting of the “safer-at-home” rules, Roth said, "Everyone understands such an order would be absolutely devastating and extraordinarily unwise. If ‘safer-at-home’ is enjoined with nothing to replace it, and people pour out into the streets … the disease will spread like wildfire and we'll be back in a terrible situation with an out-of-control virus with no weapon to fight it — no treatments, no vaccine, nothing."
Taking necessary steps to prevent the spread of a deadly virus is not tyrannical. It is not extreme.
It is a sensible response, rooted in science and the need for officials to protect the health and safety of Wisconsinites. To suggest otherwise is madness, Justice Bradley, pure madness.
