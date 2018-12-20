It's the time of year when many of us reach out to help others. A year-end gift to Community Shares of Wisconsin and its 70 member groups is a way you can make a significant impact right here in Dane County.
Community Shares of Wisconsin and its members work to advance social justice, protect the environment, and defend civil rights in Dane County and across Wisconsin. CSW and its member groups envision a future where everyone has clean water and air, all citizens have access to family-supporting jobs, and all communities are safe and thriving.
Among Community Shares organizations are ones that worked tirelessly to protect the right to vote for everyone in November, and groups that continue to fight for justice every day of the year.
CSW’s unique structure means that its member nonprofit groups are its leaders. Contributions to Community Shares, support collaboration, resource-sharing, and training of the people who are working to advance lasting change.
Those groups include:
• The League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, the ACLU of Wisconsin, NAACP Dane County, and the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign — groups leading efforts to protect our voting rights and move Wisconsin toward nonpartisan redistricting reform.
• Environmental organizations like the Sierra Club Foundation-John Muir Chapter, Clean Wisconsin, Midwest Environmental Advocates, and the Wisconsin League of Conservation Voters, which are local leaders in efforts to combat global climate change and protect to our natural resources.
• Groups like OutReach, GSAFE, and Fair Wisconsin, which fight for the rights of people in the LGBTQ community.
• Organizations like Freedom Inc., Kids Forward, and Center for Family Policy and Practice, and new Community Shares of Wisconsin members Voces de la Frontera, Omega School, and MOSES, which work to advance racial justice, equity, and immigrants’ rights in our schools and institutions.
• Groups that advocate for people with disabilities and ensure that their voices are heard.
• Groups like Wisconsin Family Ties, Disability Rights Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired.
• And dozens of other nonprofits that collectively work to end systemic racism, advance the rights of women, advocate for fair wages for all, improve our food system, and fight for affordable housing.
The work of these nonprofits will continue to be essential in 2019 and beyond. We encourage you to consider a gift today. Learn more at www.communityshares.com.
