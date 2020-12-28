Editorial: Include Community Shares in your end-of-year giving

"Community Shares of Wisconsin (CSW) — together with its donors and member nonprofits — addresses social, economic, and environmental problems through grassroots activities, advocacy, research, and public education."
That's the mission statement of this nearly 50-year-old umbrella charitable organization, headquartered here in Madison, that works to advance social and economic justice causes and environmental protection efforts throughout Wisconsin.
Some 65 nonprofits are Community Shares members — organizations like 1,000 Friends of Wisconsin, Citizens for Safe Water Around Badger, Clean Wisconsin, the Madison Audubon Society, the River Alliance of Wisconsin, Sustain Dane, Project Home, the Wisconsin Women's Network, ABC for Health, Omega School, Disability Rights Wisconsin, MOSES and WISDOM, the NAACP, the Progressive Magazine, Outreach and Voces de la Frontera — are just a sample of the community causes that CSW supports.
Like the United Way, Community Shares raises funds through an annual campaign that are then distributed among its member organizations to give them a base to carry on their work, aimed at making this a more just and equitable society.
That campaign is currently underway, and giving is even more important this year because of the COVID-19 crisis and the efforts to confront the social justice issues that have emerged during the Black Lives Matter movement.
For instance, one of CSW's members, the Tenant Resource Center, is hard at work advocating for renters' rights and encouraging eviction moratoriums. While individuals face barriers to voting, the League of Women Voters, the ACLU of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Council of the Blind and Visually Impaired advocate for voters' rights. And the Dane County Timebank and Freedom Inc. continue to battle the school-to-prison pipeline that has become all too prevalent in Madison schools.
Giving to Community Shares helps take the burden of fundraising off the backs of the nonprofits that have important work to do. Many businesses and state and local governments allow employees to make payroll deduction payments to CSW, or you can donate directly by going to its website, communityshares.com.
We urge you to include Community Shares in your end of the year giving.
