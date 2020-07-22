Editorial: If Ron Johnson wants to honor John Lewis, he should support voting rights

Toward the end of last year, Rep. John Lewis presided over the U.S. House vote on the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019. It was a poignant moment in which one of the great champions of voting rights — the last remaining speaker at the 1963 March of Washington for Jobs and Freedom — led the chamber in moving to restore protections that had been undermined when the U.S. Supreme Court’s Shelby v. Holder decision “gutted” the Voting Rights Act.
Wisconsin Democratic House members Gwen Moore, Ron Kind and Mark Pocan sided with Lewis on that day, while Wisconsin Republican House members Bryan Steil, Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman and James Sensenbrenner shamed themselves by opposing what their Democratic colleague from Georgia described as a sacred mission to protect “one of the most important blessings of our democracy.”
Since the House endorsed the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, it has languished in the Republican-controlled Senate for more than 225 days.
When Lewis died last Friday, Republicans such as Sen. Ron Johnson rushed to celebrate the congressman’s historic work on behalf of civil rights. But Johnson’s tribute was an empty one. Until the senator from Wisconsin joins the effort to secure full approval of the Voting Rights Advancement Act of 2019, he is failing to honor the life and legacy of John Lewis.
