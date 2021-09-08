Editorial | Honor Fighting Bob La Follette’s radical legacy

Former Wisconsin Gov. and U.S. Sen. Robert M. La Follette fought for economic, social and racial justice, for the environment and for peace. More than a century ago, Fighting Bob recognized the need to battle “corporations and masters of manipulation in finance (that are) heaping up great fortunes by a system of legalized extortion.” He opposed the military-industrial complex and multinational corporations, lobbyists and sell-out politicians of both major parties.
The Capital Times was founded to support La Follette’s struggle, as was The Progressive magazine. On Thursday at 7 p.m. we’ll be honoring La Follette’s legacy with an abbreviated “Fighting Bob Fest” — featuring speeches and music that can be enjoyed live at the Barrymore Theater or online at: youtube.com/theprogressive and facebook.com/theprogressivemagazine.
On Saturday at 10 a.m we're inviting progressives to join speakers and musicians at Madison’s Forest Hill Cemetery for the rededication of the grave markers of Robert M. La Follette Sr. and Belle Case La Follette.
These events are free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted at all events. Masking, social distancing and related safety protocols will, of course, be observed.
