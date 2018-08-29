This has been a time of rough weather and understandable anxiety, of heroism and determination, for Madison and Dane County. The storms and the flooding that began at the start of last week have been overwhelming. And the rain has continued, along with the steady threat of more dislocation and destruction.
South-central Wisconsinites are resilient, and they have acquitted themselves extraordinarily well. People have rescued neighbors, opened their homes to folks who have been displaced, provided food and supplies for shelters, volunteered for sandbagging operations. Every day, every hour, brings another example of community spirit and commitment.
Police and fire personnel have gone above and beyond the call of duty. So too have road and sanitation crews, scientists and planners, and all of the other city and county employees who have struggled to keep ahead of the rising tides.
We are reminded again of just how hardworking, dedicated and essential our public employees have always been. Perhaps the politicians who have spent so much time bashing them, and their unions, will finally recognize what has been so evident in this emergency period: Madison and Dane County cannot function without them.
Elected leaders have stepped up, declaring emergencies, freeing up essential personnel to step in and step up where needed, finding the resources that are needed — and moving to plan for a future that will now require unexpected and extensive investments in rebuilding. We give especially high marks to Dane County Executive Joe Parisi and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, both of whom have provided models of engaged and active leadership. Parisi and his staff get special marks for providing around-the-clock updates at critical stages in the crisis.
And it has been a crisis.
Rain has been falling at historic rates — a reminder, for those who cling to denialist fantasy, that we really do live in a time of unsettling climactic disorder. A total of 11.63 inches of rain fell in Middleton in one 24-hour period last week, according to the National Weather Service; as much as 15.33 inches fell during the same period in Cross Plains, which has suffered some of the worst of flooding that has caused more than $100 million in damage in the county.
People throughout the region have lost homes and businesses. Families were trapped in homes and had to be rescued — and in many cases have not been able to return. This has created immense demands on the American Red Cross and Salvation Army, which have opened shelters at Glacier Creek Middle School in Cross Plains, Mazomanie Elementary School and West High School in Madison to assist flood victims. (It is possible to volunteer with — and donate to — the American Red Cross by going online to redcross.org. Other local agencies that could use support include Goodwill, Second Harvest and St. Vincent de Paul.)
Once the emergency has passed, communities in western Dane County — Cross Plains, Black Earth and Mazomanie — will need to be rebuilt. They have been submerged, causing massive dislocation. It will take many months and many millions of dollars to recover.
The measures of the individual and communal loss are multifold: financial, structural, practical. But surely, the most serious and compelling measure involves the loss of life. We were deeply saddened by the death of James Sewell, a renowned architect and historic preservationist, who was killed when the initial storm hit early last week.
Sewell, 70, was driving on Madison’s southwest side when his SUV got stuck in a flooded culvert. With the courageous intervention of Madison Ald. Matt Phair and others, Sewell’s passengers escaped to safety. But Sewell was pulled underwater and swept away. His body was found on the following day, roughly 500 feet from the vehicle.
For more than four decades, Jim Sewell played a defining role in efforts to preserve Wisconsin’s architectural heritage.
Sewell was Wisconsin’s first historic preservation officer. Working with the State Historic Preservation Office from 1976 to 2010, and later as a consultant on preservation projects, he provided vital assistance to individuals and communities that sought to save some of Wisconsin’s most precious buildings. His knowledge, his engagement and his optimism helped thousands of projects — large and small, prominent and obscure, urban and rural — come to fruition.
Sewell left a lasting legacy in the form of the structures that were preserved on his watch. And that watch continues, as he established historical preservation standards that continue to be utilized by the Wisconsin Historical Society, along with its educational materials.
After his retirement from the historical society in 2010, Sewell worked as a highly regarded consultant on the preservation of the state’s most precious buildings. He was most noted for his long association with restoration projects at Taliesin, Frank Lloyd Wright’s home and school near Spring Green. But communities across Wisconsin benefited from his remarkable commitment to preserving structures that might otherwise have been diminished or lost.
“It’s really hard to measure the impact Jim had,” Jim Draeger, the current state historic preservation officer, told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Draeger explained: “(Sewell) worked on literally thousands of historic properties around the state, everything from people's houses to commercial buildings, churches and factories and was widely regarded as an authority on the science of historical building technology.”
Wisconsinites will, undoubtedly, utilize that technology — and the standards Sewell promoted — in the work of rebuilding after the recent storms. That is one measure of the immensity of the legacy left by this visionary and invariably good-spirited public servant.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.