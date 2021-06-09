Editorial: Here’s a Republican who trusts the voters

Eight Republicans candidates are competing in next week’s primary to choose a nominee to replace former state Rep. John Jagler, a Watertown Republican who represented the state’s 37th Assembly District until his April election to serve in the state Senate. But they are not all reading from the same playbook.
That makes the June 15 GOP primary an important test in a district that has a long history of electing Republicans, and that includes portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and Jefferson counties. While the district has become increasingly competitive in recent years, the winner of the primary will still be considered the frontrunner in the July 13 special election with Democrat Pete Adams, a former Columbus City Council member, and independent Stephen Ratzlaff Jr.
The candidates are taking plenty of conservative positions on the issues. That’s not shocking. Jagler has been a reliably conservative Republican. His predecessor in the Senate, Scott Fitzgerald, was one of the chamber’s most right-wing members before his election to the U.S. House of Representatives in the November, 2020, election that sparked the series of special elections that first elevated Jagler and that now will choose his successor.
With that said, voters need to recognize that there are distinctions when it comes to the faith that the Republican contenders for the 37th District nomination place in the people — and in governing processes based on the will of the people, as opposed to hyper-partisan politicians.
For instance, only three candidates in the highly-competitive race for this open seat — Dodge County Supervisor Cathy Houchin, Waterloo Mayor Jenifer Quimby, and Spencer Zimmerman, a frequent contender for state and federal posts — even bothered to respond to questions from the League of Women Voters of Dane County about the race.
The other five contenders — Watertown Unified School District board member Steven Kauffeld; Nick Krueger, who serves as chief of staff for state Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg; Jennifer Meinhardt, an associate professor in the Humanities Department at Maranatha Baptist University; William Penterman, a legislative aide who serves in the Army Reserve; and livestock auctioneer Nathan Pollnow — couldn’t be bothered to respond to questions from the league.
Why? Perhaps it has something to do with the fact that most of those who failed to answer the league’s questions are supporters of the anti-democratic approach to drawing legislative district lines that, after the 2010 Census, gave Wisconsin some of the most crudely gerrymandered election districts in the nation.
This year, the league asked candidates a simple question regarding redistricting: “Do you support a transparent, non-partisan redistricting process? Please explain your rationale.” Only one contender gave an answer that suggested a regard for fair maps, fair elections and governance that respects the will of the people. That was Quimby, who said, “Yes, I do support a logical, non-partisan, approach to redistricting.”
Quimby described one of the frustrations with the muddled maps that were created a decade ago in a hyper-partisan process that locked in the advantages of incumbents and made genuinely-competitive legislative elections rare in Wisconsin. “My recent experience with circulating nomination papers proved to be quite challenging,” she explained. “Some cities and villages were very oddly shaped and split in as many as three different assembly districts.”
The mayor’s observation is an important one. Gerrymandering does not just create districts where one party has an overwhelming advantage. It also breaks apart communities into multiple districts, thus undermining the ability of voters to have coherent and functional representation.
Quimby, who has served on the school board and the city council in Waterloo, and who was elected as mayor in 2019, was similarly thoughtful in her response to a question from the Wisconsin State Journal, which recently asked, “How should legislative maps be drawn in Wisconsin?” While the other candidates tended to favor the current system — which allows legislators gerrymander districts for partisan advantage — Quimby said, “I fully support fair, understandable, and unbiased districting.”
“Take out all partisanship data, voter registration histories, incumbents’ places of residence, and divide the areas up in a sensible, rational, and equitable manner,” she added. “I would hope this can be done in a non-partisan way. We need to stop the mass divide between the parties and work towards a common solution.”
Quimby’s insight is an important one. She recognizes that gerrymandering extends and enhances partisan divisions, making it harder for legislators of differing parties to work together on a wide range of issues.
The 37th district race will likely be one of the last — perhaps the last — to be held under the existing maps. We’ll make an endorsement after the primary chooses the Republican nominee to face Adams, the Democrat who supports the nonpartisan “Fair Maps” approach to redistricting, and Ratzlaff, the independent who spoke out for fair maps when he ran for the seat in the 2020 election.
For now, however, we think it is important to recognize Quimby’s stance on this particular issue, and the respect she has shown for the voters of Wisconsin.
