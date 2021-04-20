Editorial: Guns don’t kill people, the NRA kills people

The National Rifle Association likes to say, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”
But that’s not really how it works.
In Kenosha County, early Sunday morning, a gun-toting killer murdered three people and wounded two others in a shooting spree at a tavern. If the reports are right, the shooter was a patron who had been tossed out and returned with his weapon.
Does anyone in their right mind believe that so much death and injury would have been caused by an angry bar patron who didn’t have a gun? Of course not.
Unfortunately, the NRA and its political cronies have blocked meaningful gun control in Wisconsin and nationally. They have played on the fears of gun owners, who fall for the fantasy that gun regulation will somehow impinge on the rights of hunters.
This spring’s frenzy of gun violence — a supposed return to “normal” after a year when coronavirus lockdowns and cautions curtailed killing — is a horror show. And, make no mistake, this horror show is brought to you by the NRA.
