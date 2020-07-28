Editorial: Gov. Evers should stop hesitating and issue a life-saving mask mandate

The science is clear in this perilous COVID-19 moment, when so much depends on halting the spread of a virus that threatens lives and livelihoods. It was well summed up last week by Assembly candidate Francesca Hong, when she declared, “wear a damn mask.”
That won’t hurt Hong politically in Madison’s 76th Assembly district, where a number of outstanding candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination on Aug. 11. And we doubt it would hurt her anywhere else. While there are still some partisan dead-enders who imagine that there is a political cost to be paid for standing up on behalf of public health, polls confirm that people are overwhelmingly in favor of mask mandates and other initiatives that are designed to flatten the coronavirus curve.
Yet, Gov. Tony Evers has yet to issue a statewide mask order.
The governor says that, in the face of a surge in coronavirus cases, a statewide mask mandate is “something we’re considering.” To our view, it is time for Evers to stop considering and start acting.
We know that Evers understands the consequences of inaction. We know that he cares deeply about the state. We know that he respects science. And we also know that he has been put in a difficult position by Republican legislative leaders and their amen corner on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, whose immediate response to anything Evers proposes is to screech, “No!”
Republican resistance to common sense, at the national and state levels of our politics, has made it dramatically harder to combat the spread of the virus and the economic devastation that extends from it. Clearly, the blame for inaction rests most heavily with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, as well as Supreme Court Chief Justice Patience Roggensack.
But Evers cannot allow himself to be constrained by shortsighted partisans who oppose everything he does. Wisconsin is now the only state in the country with a Democratic governor that does not have a mask mandate. It is time for Evers to call the bluff of Republicans when it comes to matters of public health and safety. The governor has the power to take action to save lives and the economy, and Wisconsinites want him to use it.
We understand that any action that Evers takes is likely to be challenged in the courts. But with the swearing in on Aug. 1 of newly-elected Supreme Court Justice Jill Karosky, the balance on the state’s highest court will tip toward sanity.
Evers should do the same and issue a mask mandate.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.