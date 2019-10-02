Robin Vos is the stopped clock of Wisconsin politics. He is almost always wrong. But of the 86,400 seconds in a day, there is a chance that the Assembly speaker could be more or less right for two of them.
Such was the case last week when he suggested that Gov. Tony Evers might want to tinker with the schedule for the special election to replace former Congressman Sean Duffy.
Duffy, a Weston Republican who represented northern Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District, quit in September to focus on family matters. Now he must be replaced and, as we have argued from the start of this transition process, his replacement should be elected and seated quickly.
So we were glad when Evers moved as quickly as he could to schedule a primary and general election. Unlike former Gov. Scott Walker, who was willing to leave open seats vacant for most of a year in order to benefit Republican candidates, Evers moved quickly and dutifully to ensure that the people of northern Wisconsin will not go long without representation.
Unfortunately, he did not consider the calendar as well as he should have. Evers set the special primary election for Monday, Dec. 30, and the special general election for Monday, Jan. 27. The January date is problematic. The December primary date is deeply problematic. So Vos has called for a reset.
Vos is a cynical man, whose political gamesmanship frequently makes him look the fool. That is certainly the case in this circumstance, as he says his reason for demanding a new primary date is that Dec. 30 is the last day of Hanukkah. Unfortunately for Vos, he failed to contact members of the Jewish community before lodging his complaint.
Peter Rotter, the board president of the Mount Sinai Congregation in Wausau, explained that he did not see a problem with holding a primary during the festive season of Hanukkah. (In fact, the Jewish leader explained, he is far more troubled by plans to have the Republican-led state Senate meet on Oct. 8, the day when Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement — the holiest day of the year in Judaism — begins.)
Rabbi Jonathan Biatch, of Temple Beth El in Madison, explained to the State Journal, “That’s wonderful that he recognized (Hanukkah), but the fact is that we don’t have religious restrictions on those days. Voting is not a problem on those days.”
Other Jewish leaders were similarly unconcerned about the Dec. 30 date. So Vos got his argument wrong.
However, the date should still be moved.
Here’s why:
1. Holding any election on a Monday is foolish. People are used to voting on Tuesday.
2. Holding any election on the day before New Year’s Eve is foolish, as the election must compete with school vacations, family travels and related demands during a busy period of religious holidays and secular celebrations.
3. The timing of this primary would, undoubtedly, lead to an exceptionally low turnout for an important primary election for one or both parties. (Republicans already have several announced or likely candidates, and Democrats could also see a race.)
4. Alternative dates can be found.
Wisconsin’s election laws are a little bit complicated in this regard. They require that a reasonable time elapse between when a special election is called and when it is held. They also try to avoid conflicts between special elections and regularly scheduled elections. We understand that Evers had to struggle with issues of whether to schedule a primary on the day of Christmas Eve (an even worse date than the day before New Year’s Eve) and a host of other challenges. And a reset is not easy.
But Evers should consider his options and look for a better route. We do not like to see legislative or congressional seats left vacant for long periods of time. But it may be necessary to set a schedule that parallels the regular spring primary (Feb. 20) and spring general election (April 7).
We will probably never say this again, but in this case, the governor should do as the speaker suggests.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.