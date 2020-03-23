Editorial: Gov. Evers should implement a lockdown that protects Wisconsin's health, economy and values

We Wisconsinites are resilient, and we are responsible. That resilience and responsibility is critical in the face of the coronavirus outbreak. Dane County Executive Joe Parisi wrote in a piece published Sunday by The Capital Times, “I’m hopeful that aggressive actions being taken by government, health care providers, private-sector and community-based organizations will impact the trajectory of the virus. That doesn’t mean it won’t affect us — it will. But while we may not be able to control every aspect of this experience, we can control how we respond. Difficult times provide us opportunities to rise to the occasion — to bring out the best in us.”
We share Parisi’s Wisconsin sensibility. We echo his hope.
But we believe that officials are going to need to take the next big step when it comes to educating and organizing this state of 5 million people to get ahead of this pandemic. That means that Gov. Tony Evers must follow the lead of governors in New York, California and Illinois — states that have implemented lockdowns in order to slow the spread of a virus that could overwhelm our health care system.
Wisconsin's lockdown should be framed in a way that fits with the state's needs and values. But the governor should not hesitate to refer to it as a "lockdown," as that will emphasize the seriousness of the circumstance and the absolutely necessity of quick and decisive action in a perilous moment.
The governor has already taken several crucial steps to address the spread of outbreak. But the fact is that the virus continues to spread in Wisconsin. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel headline on Sunday morning said it all: “Cases soar … as coronavirus carves ever deeper into daily life in Wisconsin.” The news the paper reported was grim: “The impact of the coronavirus outbreak on Wisconsin deepened and widened Saturday, with nearly 300 confirmed cases, four deaths, and daily life coming to a virtual standstill. Among the 281 people who tested positive as of Saturday afternoon, nearly half live in Milwaukee County. There are 49 confirmed cases of the virus in Dane County and 20 cases in Waukesha County. Two people in Milwaukee County have died after contracting the virus, while one death has been reported in Ozaukee County and another in Fond du Lac County.”
In a heartbreaking statement, the family of the man who died in Fond du Lac County, 55-year-old Dale Joseph Witkowski, warned against remaining in denial about the threat posed by this virus.
“We ask you to be serious about COVID-19. Please do not panic, rather, educate yourself and your family. Please do not blame or shun, rather be supportive and compassionate, especially with the people who have tested positive for this virus,” they wrote in an online obituary. “We responded too slowly as a country and now we are seeing devastating effects in our country, state and community, and for us, our family. Knowledge and mindful, safe practices are what is needed now.”
We believe that a gubernatorial announcement of a lockdown is the best way to tell people that, in order to save lives, they must now adopt those safe practices. The lockdown should, like those adopted in other states, be flexible enough to allow essential personnel to move about and to allow Wisconsin families to get the food and medicine they need. People can walk their dogs. They can take walks and runs. However, people must live differently if we are going to save lives and prevent far greater economic chaos. That’s the point that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo made when he announced that, starting Sunday, all workers in nonessential businesses must stay home as much as possible. “No, this is not life as usual,” Cuomo said. “Accept it and realize it and deal with it.”
That may sound draconian. Evers would undoubtedly explain his order in Midwestern language.
No matter how nicely he puts it, however, the reality is that any lockdown will place demands on the people of Wisconsin. The economic pain of the coronavirus outbreak is already being felt and it will continue. To ease that pain, the state must work with its federal representatives to implement innovative programs that protect small businesses, keep workers on the job (even if it is only part-time from home) and maintain a strong and flexible unemployment insurance program. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, has emerged as a national leader in this regard and we are glad that the governor and Pocan have been consulting with one another.
We also believe that, in implementing a lockdown, the governor must take steps to assure that Wisconsin's historic commitment to civil liberties and civil rights are respected. This is important because we have seen too many moves by the Trump administration and its allies that trouble us in this regard. When the Bush administration and its allies — Republicans and Democrats — adopted the Patriot Act in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, this newspaper opposed them at every turn. We'll do the same if the Trump administration, Attorney General William Barr or any of their noxious associates attempt to use the current crisis to abuse liberties on the national scale — and we will not hesitate to call out any Wisconsinites — be they Republicans or Democrats — who commit abuses now.
We are confident that Evers can strike the proper balance. He can issue a lockdown order that is in sync with Wisconsin's values and needs.
But he cannot take any more time before issuing the order. The bottom line is this: for the health and safety of everyone, he must act far more aggressively if we are going to flatten the curve and save thousands of lives.
We reviewed mounds of data from around the world and around the U.S. before coming to this conclusion. The reports from Italy are compelling; they offer evidence that towns that locked down early are doing much better than those that waited.
But we ultimately looked to the information from specialists in the spread of infectious diseases who are examining every approach, and that was what convinced us.
In our view, the research coming from the Imperial College of London’s COVID-19 Response Team is thorough, and convincing. A World Economic Forum report summed things up well and wisely.
“The purpose of a lockdown, explains a new study from the Imperial College London COVID-19 Response Team, is to reduce reproduction — in other words, to reduce the number of people each confirmed case infects. The goal is to keep reproduction, or “R,” below one (R<1) — with each case infecting fewer than one other person, on average,” read the report. “The authors of the study say there are two routes to try to get there:
- Mitigation, “slowing but not necessarily stopping epidemic spread — reducing peak health care demand while protecting those most at risk of severe disease from infection.” This is done by isolating suspected cases and their households, and social distancing the elderly and people at highest risk of serious illness.
- Suppression, or basically, lockdown, which “aims to reverse epidemic growth, reducing case numbers to low levels” by social distancing the entire population “indefinitely” and closing schools and universities.
“The study’s models show that, painful as lockdown may be for many of us, it works. Without any lockdown or social distancing measures, we can expect peak mortality in approximately 3 months. In this scenario, 81% of the UK and U.S. populations would be infected, with 510,000 dying in the UK and 2.2 million dying in the U.S. In contrast, isolating confirmed and suspected cases and social distancing the elderly and vulnerable would 'reduce peak critical care demand by two-thirds and halve the number of deaths.'"
At the very least, we want the latter result. And, as good Wisconsinites, we hope for much better.
But we’re convinced that the only way to do this is with a lockdown.
Here’s a link to the World Economic Foundation report.
Here’s a link to the Imperial College COVID-19 Response Team study.
Read up on what works. Wash your hands. Practice social distancing. And be strong — holding tight to the knowledge that Wisconsin can and will get through this.
