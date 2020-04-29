Editorial: Gov. Evers is preserving public health and the right to dissent

Gov. Tony Evers has been a steady defender of freedom of speech, and we respect him for that. When right-wing zealots sought to limit freedom of expression on University of Wisconsin campuses last year, he blocked them. When right-wing zealots rallied against his efforts to keep Wisconsinites safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic last week, he defended their right to rally.
Asked about the protests against his “Safe At Home” orders, the governor said he respected the protesters' free speech rights. He said he hoped they would maintain a safe distance apart from one another.
With that, Evers got back to the serious work of advocating for public safety, supporting frontline health care workers and planning for an orderly opening up of the state. The governor kept the protests in perspective, as should we all. Roughly 1,500 people rallied in Madison Friday to object to the lockdown that the governor and public health workers have extended in order to prevent the spread of a virus that — as of Friday — had been confirmed in roughly 5,700 Wisconsinites, and that had killed close to 260 of our family members, friends and neighbors.
The protest went on for a couple hours and led some Capitol Square businesses to briefly suspend operations, out of concern for the health of their customers and the community.
"I find it extremely irresponsible and foolish at this time with the amount of people that are dying (from the coronavirus) every day," Tami Lax, the owner of the Harvest and Old Fashioned restaurants on the square, told WKOW-TV. But the restaurants were open later in the day, so the protest did not do dramatic harm to folks who are trying to keep their businesses up and running.
The greatest harm was, undoubtedly, to the image of the critics of the governor and the advocates for a science-based response to the crisis. While many of those who have joined recent “reopen” protests in Wisconsin and elsewhere were undoubtedly sincerely concerned about when and how Wisconsin will reopen, their cause was done no good by those who showed in Madison carrying guns or, in the case of a Brookfield gathering the previous weekend, a Confederate flag,
Prominent supporters of the protests tacitly acknowledged the damage.
As The New York Times reported, “Brian Westrate, the treasurer of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, posted to a private Facebook group for organizers and some attendees of the Madison rally, asking people not to bring emblems of causes other than resisting the stay-at-home order.”
Unfortunately, Westrate’s appeal only made things worse.
“Ok folks, I implore you, please leave Confederate flags and/or AR15s, AK47s, or any other long guns at home,” Westrate wrote, adding, “I well understand that the Confederacy was more about states rights than slavery. But that does not change the truth of how we should try to control the optics during the event.”
The stark ignorance of the GOP official’s statement regarding the Civil War led Washington Post political columnist Karen Tumulty to tweet: "‘The confederacy was more about rights than slavery.’ Somewhere, this guy's high school history teacher is weeping.”
Friday’s protest took place at the State Street entrance to the state Capitol. Around the corner, out of notice to the protesters at the King Street entrance, stood the imposing statute of Col. Hans Christian Heg. A Norwegian-born anti-slavery activist who became a leader of the Wide Awakes, a group of Wisconsinites that sought to protect fugitive slaves before the Civil War, Heg was a pioneering member of the Republican Party.
Heg’s life story offers a powerful rebuke to those who imagine the Confederacy as anything other than an affront to the American ideal that all human beings are created equal.
When the southern states revolted against the United States in an effort to defend human bondage, Heg organized Norwegian immigrants and others into the 15th Wisconsin Volunteer Regiment. Determined to defeat the Confederacy, he declared, “There is no alternative but this: death and destruction for us and our Government, or the crushing of the rebellion. The latter must be accomplished, no matter what sacrifices be demanded-even though it entails loss of life, property, and everything else."
The fight would cost Heg his life. Mortally wounded on Sept. 19, 1863, he fell in the Battle of Chickamauga.
Heg and the brave Wisconsinites who fought and died with him knew exactly what they were fighting for, and what they were fighting against. “We came to America because it is a free country,” Heg said. “Its principles of freedom struck a responsive chord in our heart. Our anti-slavery convictions are deep.”
That is the true voice of Wisconsin, a state of Native Americans and immigrants who understood that the Civil War was not an argument about states' rights but a struggle against the vile practice of human bondage. Most Wisconsinites, Republicans and Democrats, conservatives and liberals, maintain that understanding.
While we may differ on the issues of the moment, and while honorable people can debate about the proper timing for the safe and responsible reopening of Wisconsin, the vast majority of Wisconsinites know our history — just as we know our science.
