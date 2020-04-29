Editorial: Gov. Evers is preserving public health and the right to dissent

Gov. Tony Evers has been a steady defender of freedom of speech, and we respect him for that. When right-wing zealots sought to limit freedom of expression on University of Wisconsin campuses last year, he blocked them. When right-wing zealots rallied against his efforts to keep Wisconsinites safe in the face of the coronavirus pandemic last week, he defended their right to rally.

Asked about the protests against his “Safe At Home” orders, the governor said he respected the protesters' free speech rights. He said he hoped they would maintain a safe distance apart from one another.

With that, Evers got back to the serious work of advocating for public safety, supporting frontline health care workers and planning for an orderly opening up of the state. The governor kept the protests in perspective, as should we all. Roughly 1,500 people rallied in Madison Friday to object to the lockdown that the governor and public health workers have extended in order to prevent the spread of a virus that — as of Friday — had been confirmed in roughly 5,700 Wisconsinites, and that had killed close to 260 of our family members, friends and neighbors.

The protest went on for a couple hours and led some Capitol Square businesses to briefly suspend operations, out of concern for the health of their customers and the community.