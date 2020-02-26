Editorial: GOP leaders choose mass incarceration over education

Gov. Tony Evers proposed a classic Wisconsin compromise for how to substantially increase funding for public education while cutting property taxes. Recognizing the divided nature of government in Wisconsin at this point, Evers offered a plan that was designed to attract support from legislators representing both parties.
In the old days, legislative Democrats and Republicans would have grumbled a bit and then embraced the plan to use surplus money to restore funds that Republicans cut from the biennial budget for special education, mental health services and rural schools, while providing $130 million in property tax relief for homeowners statewide.
Unfortunately, while Evers is still trying to get to “yes,” Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, are wrapped up in the political games that have been playing for the past decade. So the compromise that had benefits for students, parents, teachers and taxpayers isn’t moving forward.
What have legislative Republicans decided to do instead? What is their plan for allocating the resources that Wisconsin has available to it?
Senate Republicans voted for proposals for massive new spending — nearly $1 billion — on prisons.
“In what world does it make sense to approve almost a billion in taxpayer dollars for prisons rather than investing in Wisconsin students?” asked Senate Minority Leader Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse. “The Republicans’ misplaced priorities are depriving Wisconsin students the opportunity of a quality education. Their actions will further exasperate prison overcrowding, dramatically increase costs and take our state backward.”
Shilling makes the proper comparison, and raises appropriate concerns regarding the failed priorities of her legislative colleagues. As her office notes, “Wisconsin is ranked in the top 20 states that spends more on prison inmates than it does on students. Currently, Wisconsin taxpayers spend $33,000 per incarcerated person each year compared to $11,456 per student."
Wisconsin is ill-served by legislative leaders who refuse to even consider compromise proposals that make sense for Wisconsin.
The mess that has been made of the state’s governance would simply be frustrating if Vos and Fitzgerald led legislative majorities that were legitimately constituted. But that is not the case.
In November of 2018, Wisconsinites elected Democrats to every statewide post and gave 53% of their votes to Democrats seeking Assembly seats. Because the Assembly is gerrymandered, however, Republicans occupy 63 of 99 seats in the chamber. In state Senate contests across the state, Democrats carried 47% of the vote, yet they secured just one-third of the seats that were up for election.
Since 2011, when former Gov. Scott Walker, Vos, Fitzgerald and a small cabal of legislative Republicans engaged in the most radical gerrymandering of legislative district lines in the modern history of Wisconsin, the governing of the state has been warped to serve narrow political interests rather than the broad public interest. And that has led to warped priorities.
Citizens have tried to address the crisis. Efforts to address gerrymandering have been organized, lawsuits have been initiated and there have been glimmers of hope. Unfortunately, the U.S. Supreme Court extinguished them last year, when it ruled that federal courts must butt out of most cases involving partisan gerrymandering.
So we’re stuck in the mess made by Vos, Fitzgerald and their self-serving allies. For now.
That’s frustrating. But that is not the end of the story.
This spring, the 2020 U.S. Census will count Wisconsinites, beginning a process by which new lines will be drawn. Out of that process could, and should, come fair maps that will make it more likely that Wisconsinites can elect representatives who are willing to compromise, work together and establish sound priorities.
It is vital that Wisconsinites support and sustain the Census, as it will be the source of the raw data that will be used to draw new maps for Assembly and Senate districts.
It is also vital that Wisconsinites support and sustain an initiative launched in January by Evers, who he signed an executive order creating a nonpartisan redistricting commission for Wisconsin. Evers wants a "People’s Maps Commission" to take the first shot at drawing a new set of legislative maps for Wisconsin following the Census.
Because the governor used an executive order to create the commission, the maps it develops will only serve as recommendations. And Vos and Fitzgerald have already signaled that they are unlikely to even consider those recommendations. So why bother? The answer is that, because Vos and Fitzgerald intend to draw maps that will maintain the radical gerrymandering of the state, the formal redistricting process is all but certain to end up in the courts.
Jurists might be inclined to consider a set of fair maps, drawn by an independent and nonpartisan commission. The approach that Evers has taken will help, as he has been rigorous in his commitment to have the “People’s Maps Commission” operate as a nonpartisan entity. Under the governor’s order, no elected officials, public officials, lobbyists or political party officials would be involved in the initial map-drawing process. Rather, in the tradition of the Wisconsin Idea, specialists in nonpartisan redistricting would work with representatives of "communities of interest" and residents of the state’s eight congressional districts to draw fair maps.
Evers recognizes that, in order to get budget priorities straight in Wisconsin, representative democracy must be restored. To achieve that restoration, he says, "People should be able to choose their elected officials, not the other way around.”
