Donald Trump’s candidate for the U.S. Senate in Wisconsin, Leah Vukmir, has been attacking Sen. Tammy Baldwin for being quick to reject the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh, the president’s pick for a life term on the U.S. Supreme Court.
But it turns out that Baldwin was right to be skeptical.
Despite shameful efforts by Senate Republicans and the right-wing media echo chamber to discredit professor Christine Blasey Ford, her allegation that Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her has raised credible concerns about how serious an effort was made to vet this nominee. At the same time, it has become clear that Kavanaugh maintains what former Sen. Russ Feingold refers to as “a casual relationship with the truth.”
Along with the senior member of the Senate, Vermont’s Patrick Leahy, Feingold has provided what the former Judiciary Committee member accurately describes as “clear evidence showing that Kavanaugh lied under oath during the 2006 confirmation hearing for his spot on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit.”
To confirm Kavanaugh would be a travesty. Baldwin recognized this early on and she has been proven right at every turn. Unlike Vukmir, who constantly signals a desire to join Trump’s amen corner in Washington, Baldwin takes the job of being a U.S. senator seriously.
