President Donald Trump often criticizes what he calls "fake news." His mischaracterization of reporting that reveals his wrongdoing and incompetence is deception designed to fool some of the people some of the time.
Unfortunately, some of the same people who are fooled by Trump with regard to media issues are also fooled by Republican politicians who peddle deception in the form of legislation. Wisconsin's Republican-controlled state Assembly just passed an anti-abortion measure that addresses a supposed "threat" that Trump identified at a recent campaign rally in Green Bay: doctors and mothers who conspire to "execute" babies.
But, as an Associated Press fact check noted, "It's already a crime to kill babies." And, as Dipesh Navsaria, a Madison pediatrician and Cap Times columnist who serves as the vice president of the Wisconsin chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, has noted, “No one is executing babies, period. That’s not happening.”
State Rep. Debra Kolste, D-Janesville, summed things up during last week's Assembly debate, when she said Republican legislators were employing "false 'facts' and false premises" as part of a political assault on women's health.
