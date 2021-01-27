Editorial: Expel Ron Johnson from the Senate

Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson is threatening to block President Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks — and otherwise obstruct the work of governing in this critical moment — unless Biden tells Democrats not to proceed with the Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump.
"Democrats can't have it both ways: an unconstitutional impeachment trial & Senate confirmation of the Biden admin's national security team," Johnson tweeted last week, with his usual combination of bluster and ignorance. "They need to choose between being vindictive or staffing the administration to keep the nation safe. What will it be: revenge or security?”
The senator’s threatening Twitter rant concluded with an ultimatum for the newly-inaugurated president of the United States: “If President Biden is sincere in his call for unity, he will tell @speakerpelosi not to send her impeachment article to the Senate, and tell @senschumer to choose national security over vindictiveness.”
As he did before the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Johnson continues to use his Senate seat as a platform for spreading lies, peddling conspiracy theories, inciting anti-government extremists and undermining governance.
Biden did not take Johnson’s advice. Nor did responsible Democrats and Republicans in the Senate. But Johnson's threat offers a reminder of that, while Trump merits impeachment and conviction, his co-conspirators in the House and Senate should be expelled for engaging in behaviors every bit as destructive as those of the former president.
Trump’s impeachment trial will begin Feb. 9, when impeachment managers from the House are set to begin to make an argument to senators that “Donald John Trump engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”
The compelling case against Trump is detailed in the article of impeachment that was approved by a bipartisan majority of House members on Jan. 13.
“On January 6, 2021, pursuant to the 12th Amendment to the Constitution of the United States, the Vice President of the United States, the House of Representatives, and the Senate met at the United States Capitol for a Joint Session of Congress to count the votes of the Electoral College,” the article reads. “In the months preceding the Joint Session, President Trump repeatedly issued false statements asserting that the Presidential election results were the product of widespread fraud and should not be accepted by the American people or certified by State or Federal officials. Shortly before the Joint Session commenced, President Trump, addressed a crowd at the Ellipse in Washington, DC. There, he reiterated false claims that ‘we won this election, and we won it by a landslide.’”
Trump, the article charges, “willfully made statements that, in context, encouraged — and foreseeably resulted in — lawless action at the Capitol” by a mob that “in an attempt to, among other objectives, interfere with the Joint Session’s solemn constitutional duty to certify the results of the 2020 Presidential election, unlawfully breached and vandalized the Capitol, injured and killed law enforcement personnel, menaced Members of Congress, the Vice President, and Congressional personnel, and engaged in other violent, deadly, destructive, and seditious acts.”
These are not partisan assertions by Trump’s political rivals. These are facts accepted by Democrats and by honest Republicans. As House Republican Conference chair Liz Cheney said in announcing her vote for impeachment, the president “lit the flame of this attack.”
“There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution,” Cheney said, and that is surely true.
But Trump did not incite this insurrection on his own. He had accomplices who were just as guilty as he. And several of the worst of them sit in the Senate that will judge the Republican president.
Last week, seven responsible senators recognized that reality. Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-Rhode Island; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Tina Smith, D-Minnesota; Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut; Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii; Tim Kaine, D-Virginia; and Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, asked for an Senate Ethics Committee investigation of Republican Sens. Josh Hawley, of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, “and perhaps others as investigation may reveal, in order to protect the integrity, safety and reputation of the Senate.”
Johnson’s name tops the “perhaps others” list.
Hawley and Cruz were the highest profile members of the Senate sedition caucus. But Johnson was, and is, the steadiest proponent of the lies and conspiracy theories that animated the fascist mob that attacked the Capitol. Unlike Hawley and Cruz, Johnson went so far as to use the committee he chaired in the last Senate to amplify the unfounded charges of election fraud that were at the center of Trump’s call for overturning the election results.
The letter to the Ethics Committee from Whitehouse and his colleagues encouraged the committee to provide “recommendations for strong disciplinary action, including up to expulsion or censure, if warranted by the facts uncovered.”
In the case of Johnson, the facts warrant expulsion. His lies, his abuses of his position and his threats to obstruct governing in order to thwart accountability for incitement of insurrection represent a rejection of his oath of office. He has no place in the United States Senate.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.