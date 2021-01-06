 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Every legislator should wear a damn mask
top story

Editorial: Every legislator should wear a damn mask

Safer at Home Drone 032420 07-03242020145115 (copy) (copy)

The Wisconsin State Capitol Building and Capitol Square preside over Madison's empty streets.

 SAM LI

One of the best things about the 2020 campaign of newly-elected state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, was her blunt message regarding COVID-19: “Wear a Damn Mask!”

While Republican legislators and candidates openly disregarded — and, in many cases, attacked — public health mandates, and while too many Democrats were cautious in the messaging, Hong pulled no punches.

Now, as she joins a Republican-controlled Assembly where leaders are refusing to enforce a mask mandate, we hope that Hong will be as blunt as she was as a candidate. And we hope that Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, will follow her lead.

Too many lives have been lost. Too many livelihoods have been disrupted. There is no place for the denial of science during a pandemic, or for compromise with those who engage in that denial. Every legislator should wear a damn mask.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics