Editorial: Every legislator should wear a damn mask

One of the best things about the 2020 campaign of newly-elected state Rep. Francesca Hong, D-Madison, was her blunt message regarding COVID-19: “Wear a Damn Mask!”
While Republican legislators and candidates openly disregarded — and, in many cases, attacked — public health mandates, and while too many Democrats were cautious in the messaging, Hong pulled no punches.
Now, as she joins a Republican-controlled Assembly where leaders are refusing to enforce a mask mandate, we hope that Hong will be as blunt as she was as a candidate. And we hope that Democrats, including Gov. Tony Evers, will follow her lead.
Too many lives have been lost. Too many livelihoods have been disrupted. There is no place for the denial of science during a pandemic, or for compromise with those who engage in that denial. Every legislator should wear a damn mask.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.