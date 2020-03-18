Editorial: Evers, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi are leading against COVID-19

Wisconsin’s schools are closed.
Churches are streaming religious services.
Sporting events in Milwaukee and concerts in Madison are canceled.
Public Health Madison and Dane County is issuing travel warnings as government agencies and major firms are asking employees to work from home, cutting back on production and considering layoffs.
We have entered a challenging new moment as a community, a state and a nation.
Even our agonizingly disengaged and irresponsible president, Donald Trump, is beginning to take seriously a coronavirus outbreak that barely two weeks ago he claimed was “very much under control in the USA” — and that just last week he dismissed with an announcement that, “Nothing is shut down, life and the economy go on.”
Things are now shut down. Life and the economy are definitely not going on as normal. That’s hard on Wisconsin families and the workers who maintain the economic and social infrastructure of our communities
The president’s deliberately anti-scientific and incomprehensibly reckless initial approach to the most serious social and economic crisis to hit the United States in modern times made everything worse. As the spread of the disease was confirmed by states across the country, and as death tolls began to rise, The New York Times observed with regard to the president that, “While he presents himself as the nation’s commanding figure, Mr. Trump has essentially become a bystander as school superintendents, sports commissioners, college presidents, governors and business owners across the country take it upon themselves to shut down much of American life without clear guidance from the president.”
Former Vice President Joe Biden was more to the point.
“I wish he would just be quiet, I really mean it,” he said of Trump. “That's an awful thing to say about a president, but be quiet, just let the experts speak and acknowledge whatever they suggest to him is what we should be doing.”
Instead, Trump delivered an address to the nation on March 11 that was so error-ridden and ineffectual that global markets tanked the next day. As usual, the president has refused to take responsibility for the confusion he has created and for the two months of deadly delays that have occurred on his watch.
History will deal with Trump accordingly.
In the meantime, Americans must look to local and state officials, to members of Congress, and to the candidates who seek to replace Trump to get it right. Biden spoke a painful truth when he said, “Unfortunately, this virus laid bare the severe shortcomings of the current administration. Public fears are being compounded by pervasive lack of trust in this president.” Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont said, "Unfortunately, in this time of international crisis, it is clear to me at least that we have an administration that is largely incompetent."
It’s better in Wisconsin. Our governor, Tony Evers, believes in science and cares more about the people of this state than the political games that obsess the president and his allies. Last Thursday, a somber Evers declared a public health emergency in response to the coronavirus outbreak. That declaration cleared the way for the state Department of Human Services to purchase, stockpile and distribute medications and authorized the use of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist in the response to the outbreak.
On Friday, as the number of confirmed cases in the state rose to 19, Evers took a dramatically more serious step — directing the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to order the closure of all K-12 schools in the state.
“Closing our schools is not a decision I made lightly, but keeping our kids, our educators, our families, and our communities safe is a top priority as we continue our work to respond to and prevent further spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin,” Evers, a former state superintendent of public instruction, said. “Kids and families across Wisconsin often depend on our schools to access food and care. We are going to continue working to do everything we can to ensure kids and families have the resources and support they need while schools are closed.”
The slow response of the Trump administration has put greater pressure on the governor and on local officials such as Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and Dane County Executive Joe Parisi. They have risen to the occasion. Rhodes-Conway has been particularly engaged — making her office a center for coordinating local and regional responses, formulating fresh policies and protocols, and generally keeping ahead of the curve in a way that inspires confidence.
This is a difficult time — because of a very real health threat, because of the economic instability that has extended from it and because of the uncertainty about how long these challenges will continue. But it does not have to be a crisis. Officials such as Mayor Rhodes-Conway, County Executive Parisi and Gov. Evers have shown us that we can get things right. The same goes for congressional representatives such as U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee, as well as U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison. All three have lifted up examples of leadership on the part of Wisconsinites, and sought to provide the resources that will support and sustain that leadership. They’ve even gotten some bipartisan buy-in from responsible Republicans.
We are seeing examples of cooperation, coordination and public service. Local and state officials are rising to the occasion — as are the people of Wisconsin. Things will get harder before they get easier. We can only hope that the president will recognize that governors such as Tony Evers are leading, and that Trump will choose to either get it right or get out of the way.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.