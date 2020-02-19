Editorial: Evers has a plan that serves schools and taxpayers

Thomas Paine offered the measure of just governance almost 230 years ago, when he wrote, “When it can be said by any country in the world, my poor are happy, neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them, my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars, the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive, the rational world is my friend because I am the friend of happiness. When these things can be said, then may that country boast its constitution and government."
What Paine observed regarding countries can also be said of states.
There is a proper balance to be struck between the challenges facing a state and the ability of the taxpayers of that state to address them. When the mark is hit, the challenges are addressed in a meaningful way and taxpayers feel that their money has been well spent. Historically, under Democratic and Republican governors, Wisconsin has struck the balance well. That is one of the reasons why, for the better part of a century, the state was identified as America's "laboratory of democracy."
Then came former Gov. Scott Walker, with his wrecking-crew approach to governance. He slashed funding for public education and public services, while attacking the unions that represent teachers, nurses, snowplow drivers and health inspectors. After eight years of slash-and-burn governance, Walker was voted out of office by Wisconsinites who were sick and tired of the governor's divisive politics and misguided priorities. They recognized that, while neighboring states such as Minnesota were advancing, Wisconsin was struggling to keep up. They also recognized that, while taxes in Wisconsin remained relatively high, the biggest beneficiaries always seemed to be Walker's campaign donors and foreign corporations such as Foxconn.
To get the state back on track, Wisconsinites elected a new governor, Tony Evers — a Democrat who promised to renew public education and public services, to protect the environment and to put Wisconsin on the cutting edge of economic and social progress. To work with Evers, Wisconsinites elected Democrats to every statewide constitutional office: lieutenant governor, attorney general, state treasurer and secretary of state. They may well have elected a Democratic Legislature, as well, but extreme gerrymandering of districts prevented a fair election for the state Assembly and Senate.
So Evers has been forced to govern with Republicans who seek to thwart his agenda. Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald have made no secret of their determination to maintain the corrupt and dysfunctional governance of the Walker era. That has served the state poorly. And, now, Vos and Fitzgerald are proposing a Walker-like response to an opportunity to meet the challenges facing the state.
Wisconsin has a projected $620 million budget surplus. The decisions that are made about how to use that surplus will go a long way toward deciding the direction of the state in coming years.
The Republicans want to move backward. Mouthing the mantras of Walker's tenure, they propose to create new tax breaks for corporations, along with some additional deductions for residents. That's not a plan, that's a campaign slogan. And it could leave the state vulnerable if revenues fall short — as happened when former Gov. Tommy Thompson and his allies implemented a tax rebate scheme when the state had a surplus in the late 1990s.
Evers has a better idea. The former state Superintendent of Public Instruction wants to use the money to increase special education funding, provide more resources for school-based mental health services and equalize aid for school districts across the state. His plan provides needed funding for school — especially in rural areas — and in so doing will relieve the property tax burden faced by Wisconsin homeowners.
“This is about kids, this is about tax reduction, but at the end of the day it’s the right thing for the state of Wisconsin,” Evers said of his proposal to provide $130 million to help reduce property taxes while also investing $120 million in aid to schools.
Republicans cried foul, and promised to undermine the governor's initiative in a special session of the Legislature. But Evers has pushed back, declaring that, "Our schools and our taxpayers — especially in rural communities — need this support and they need it now."
Anyone who has spent time in Wisconsin knows Evers is right. Even Fitzgerald, who is spending a lot of time out of state as he curries favor with campaign donors for his upcoming congressional bid, has to be aware of the need to do more for rural and urban schools. Yet, Fitzgerald and Vos ask us to believe once more in the gimmickry that characterized Walker's tenure.
This isn't even a close call. Vos and Fitzgerald want to hit the repeat button and adopt the failed policies of the past once more. Evers seeks to strike a proper balance that meets the needs of the state's schools and the state's property taxpayers. He wants Wisconsin to lead again when it comes to meeting the challenges of the moment and of the future.
