Editorial: Eugene Kane had a righteous capacity for outrage

“You have to wonder what the governor has been smoking,” Milwaukee Journal Sentinel writer Eugene Kane wrote in a classic column on former Gov. Scott Walker in 2014. “With a razor-thin lead over his Democratic challenger, Gov. Scott Walker apparently decided to up the ante by proposing the ‘Pee in a Cup Challenge’ for Wisconsin residents on public assistance.”
Kane was objecting to another example of Walker’s manifest cruelty: a proposal to force Wisconsinites who receive public assistance — including food stamps and unemployment insurance — to take drug tests.
Kane, who died last week at age 63, had a righteous capacity for outrage. He never hid his fury when politicians treated the most vulnerable people in Wisconsin as pawns in their electoral games. And he let rip when Walker and his ghoulish legislative allies — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau — engaged in political stunts that were so obviously unnecessary and so obviously cruel.
“With no compelling facts to suggest drug testing is a paramount issue for voters, Walker once again is following the lead of other extreme right-wing governors who back questionable policies straight from the conservative playbook written by wealthy corporate donors,” wrote Kane, who did not hesitate to point out, “it's undeniable that the overwhelming perception is that many Republican policies such as voter ID, restricting voting hours and drug testing for public aid recipients are aimed at punishing African-Americans, most of whom turned out for President Barack Obama.”
Yet, Kane brought so much more than righteous indignation to the Wisconsin debate. He was such an agile, and good-humored writer that he knew exactly how to expose and upend the foulest figures in the state’s political firmament. The columnist well understood Walker’s intention — to rally his mean-spirited supporters with a crude appeal that would help him secure the 2014 win that would serve as a launch pad for a 2016 Republican presidential run. Kane knew Walker, an ill-equipped and ill-informed political charlatan, would wither under scrutiny from the national media. So he closed that column with a perfect sting.
Noting that Walker was “giving his supporters more of the political red meat they crave — just another way to build credibility with his right-wing base for a possible run for the presidency in 2016,” Kane concluded, “If Walker is really considering a run, I can't help but wonder if the right people are being asked to take drug tests.”
Walker’s delusional bid for the 2016 GOP nomination crashed and burned within weeks of its launch. As usual, Kane got the story right — and told it with a combination of wit and wisdom that Wisconsinites will sorely miss.
