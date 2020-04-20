Editorial: Eugene Kane had a righteous capacity for outrage

Yet, Kane brought so much more than righteous indignation to the Wisconsin debate. He was such an agile, and good-humored writer that he knew exactly how to expose and upend the foulest figures in the state’s political firmament. The columnist well understood Walker’s intention — to rally his mean-spirited supporters with a crude appeal that would help him secure the 2014 win that would serve as a launch pad for a 2016 Republican presidential run. Kane knew Walker, an ill-equipped and ill-informed political charlatan, would wither under scrutiny from the national media. So he closed that column with a perfect sting.

Noting that Walker was “giving his supporters more of the political red meat they crave — just another way to build credibility with his right-wing base for a possible run for the presidency in 2016,” Kane concluded, “If Walker is really considering a run, I can't help but wonder if the right people are being asked to take drug tests.”

Walker’s delusional bid for the 2016 GOP nomination crashed and burned within weeks of its launch. As usual, Kane got the story right — and told it with a combination of wit and wisdom that Wisconsinites will sorely miss.

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.