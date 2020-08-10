Editorial: Epic needs to hit the reset button

Epic Systems is more than just a major employer in the Madison area. It is a tech giant that has contributed much and helped define this region as a center of innovation and future-oriented economic development
What Epic does matters for Madison, Dane County and Wisconsin.
So when the Epic indicated that it was going to require employees to return to work at a point when the coronavirus pandemic was not under control, Epic employees objected to the company’s plan.
After first refusing to bend on its plans, the company, to its credit, signaled that it would loosen its mandate — but only after Dane County supervisors raised questions with public health officials. Instead of requiring workers to return for in-person work this week, Epic announced that if employees "do not feel that their personal circumstances or concerns allow them to return to campus, they are no longer required to do so."
That sounds good. But employees continue to complain that the messages continue to be overly complicated and confusing. Their concern is that the company still seems to be telling employees what to do, rather than listening to the people who have helped make Epic a success.
Epic's policy could use a reset. The company has signaled that it will work with Public Health Madison & Dane County to develop plans for returning to work that respect requirements outlined in Dane County's public health order. Those plans should not be pulled together in a haphazard manner.
Epic has been a stalwart leader in the business community and an example for many. It should use this opportunity to set an industry standard for protecting the health and safety of employees, customers and the community.
