Editorial | End Michael Gableman's election 'investigation' boondoggle

Michael Gableman has a question for the governor of Wisconsin:
“I would like to ask Tony Evers how is it a boondoggle for the people of Wisconsin to find out if their elections were run fairly?” asks the scandal-plagued former jurist who is “investigating” the 2020 election on behalf of Donald Trump and Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. “What's the alternative? The alternative is looking the other way.”
Here’s the answer that Evers should give:
Yes, after the results of the 2020 election in which Wisconsin voters chose President Biden over Trump have been counted, recounted, upheld by the courts and certified by the state Board of Elections, the $675,000, taxpayer-funded inquiry that Gableman is leading is a boondoggle.
And, yes, Wisconsinites should embrace the alternative of looking the other way when Gableman spouts Big Lies on behalf of Trump and Vos.
Gableman, a hysteric who compares serious reporting on his own statements with Nazi and Soviet propaganda, should be recognized as the troubled man that he is. He should not be encouraged to embarrass himself any longer — at least not at taxpayer expense.
Cut off Gableman’s state funding. Shut down this bogus investigation. End the boondoggle.
