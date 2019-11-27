“With every policy they announce, this administration has made it clear: They don’t want peace, they want instability.”
So says Congressman Mark Pocan, D-Town of Vermont, with regard to the Trump administration’s approach to Middle East peace. Honest observers agree with the congressman, who in recent years has emerged as one of the most consistent congressional advocates for justice and peace in the region.
Now Pocan is raising the alarm about an announcement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo that takes Trump-administration wrongheadedness to another level. Pompeo suddenly announced last week that the United States no longer believes that Israeli settlement construction on the West Bank is a violation of international law.
It’s not the first time the administration has gotten it wrong on Israel-Palestine issues. “This announcement is one in a series of destabilizing decisions made by this administration — from cutting congressionally approved humanitarian funding to Gaza and the West Bank to moving the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem — these actions don’t bring us any closer to peace,” said Pocan.
But Pompeo’s latest announcement is especially troubling. It represents a major break with the U.S. policy of opposing settlements — a policy that has historically been accepted by both Republican and Democratic administrations. With one shockingly irresponsible decision, the secretary of state is putting the U.S. on the wrong side of history, and of international law.
“The International Court of Justice and the United Nations have made clear the judgment of the world that Israel’s settlement enterprise is illegal under international law,” explained Jeremy Ben-Ami, the president of the pro-Israel, pro-peace group J Street. “This administration’s attempt to unilaterally erase those judgments only further shatters America’s limited remaining credibility in the region and around the world.”
Ben-Ami argued, “By discarding decades of bipartisan U.S. policy and flagrantly disregarding international law, (Trump and Pompeo) are trampling on the rights of Palestinians and helping the Israeli right wing to destroy Israel’s future as a democratic homeland for the Jewish people.”
What can Congress do? J Street said, “While this administration is shredding fundamental norms of U.S. foreign policy, responsible lawmakers must push back — there is no time to waste.”
Pocan recognizes the urgent circumstance that Pompeo has created. As a savvy observer of the Middle East who has traveled to the region, the congressman is quite clear about the wicked game that the administration is playing.
“Reversing on decades-long bipartisan U.S. policy opposing the settlements in the West Bank is a blatant attempt to help Prime Minister Netanyahu — not promote peace in the region,” explained the congressman.
Netanyahu looks to be beyond help. Last week the prime minister was indicted on three major corruption charges — bribery, fraud and breach of trust — and he now faces the prospect of a corruption trial that is all but certain to end his miserable career. Instead of betting on the future by offering to help new leaders to jump-start the stalled peace process, President Trump and his team are mangling U.S. foreign policy to benefit a crony who, hopefully, is on the way out.
But what comes next?
Pocan has an answer.
“We need to pass House Resolution 326 and reaffirm our opposition to settlement expansion, support for a two-state solution, and opposition to the annexation of the West Bank,” he said.
Introduced by Congressman Alan Lowenthal, D-Calif., House Resolution 326 “expresses the sense of the House of Representatives that only a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict can ensure Israel's survival as a secure Jewish and democratic state and fulfill the legitimate aspirations for a Palestinian state. It also expresses the sense that any U.S. proposal to achieve a just, stable, and lasting solution should expressly endorse a two-state solution and discourage steps that would put a peaceful resolution further out of reach.”
In that regard, Lowenthal’s resolution specifically notes that “for more than 20 years, presidents of the United States from both political parties have opposed settlement expansion, moves toward unilateral annexation of territory, and efforts to achieve Palestinian statehood status outside the framework of negotiations with Israel.”
Pocan and two other Wisconsin representatives, Gwen Moore of Milwaukee and Ron Kind of La Crosse, are co-sponsors of the measure. We appreciate that they have signed on, along with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and a majority of the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.
The resolution sends the right signal at this critical moment for the region.
But there is another signal that must be sent in order to renew hope for peace in the Middle East.
The United States needs a new secretary of state, and a new president.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.