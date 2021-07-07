Editorial: Don’t stall Madison’s bus rapid transit system

Silly us. We thought that when busloads of people showed up downtown that would be good for business. But now we hear suggestions that State Street might be ill-served by the placement of two stations for the city’s planned bus rapid transit system on the thoroughfare.
Seriously?
We understand that our friends at the Wisconsin State Journal are very enthusiastic about turning State Street into a grand promenade that will make downtown more suburban in character and style. We also understand that they have proposed routing buses off State Street.
Cool. We’ll go them one better. We’d like to see the Capitol Square and many of the streets spoking off it become part of a pedestrian mall. But that’s unlikely to happen in the short term.
What is happening is the development of a new transportation system that is greener, faster and more equitable for Madison. The federal government has slated significant funding — $80 million — to get the $160 million project going. The city has developed, and approved, smart plans for making the system a success.
For people who are not familiar with this new approach to transportation planning, Metro Transit explains: “A Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) system is a high-quality bus-based transit system that delivers fast, comfortable, and cost-effective service with a high-level of capacity.”
Using specialized lanes, dedicated boarding stations, off-board fare collection, and fast and frequent operations, cities across the United States and around the world are developing BRT systems “to improve transit reliability, shorten travel times, reduce congestion, and support economic development,” explains Metro, which says the new Madison system will:
• Operate approximately every 15 minutes for most of the day, with service on weekends.
• Have less frequent stops.
• Use dedicated lanes to allow vehicles to stay on schedule and move efficiently through traffic.
• Rely on traffic signal priority intersections, which allows buses to trigger green lights to stay on schedule and reduce travel time.
• Runs new buses that can carry more passengers.
• Features new boarding stations where riders can: access real-time information about run arrivals, departures and transfers; wait for buses in covered seating; utilize bicycle access; and take advantage of enhanced pedestrian crossings.
The new system will work with the current bus system “to create fast and efficient connections throughout the region,” declares Metro.
All good.
There just one thing: Having bus rapid transit stops at the top of the State Street, near the state Capitol, is essential for the new system to operate as smoothly and efficiently and equitably as planned. To our view, locating stations at the top of State Street will also be economically beneficial for businesses on the street and throughout downtown.
Now, we recognize that some business owners would prefer not to have BRT stations in front of their shops. That’s a fair concern. Small business owners are essential to the renewal of State Street, which has had a rough few years, so we think the city can and should work with them on these questions.
But this process can’t be allowed to slow down the development and implementation of the bus rapid transit system.
We have no doubt that reasonable concerns on the part of the business owners can be addressed with smart urban design interventions. We’ve studied the plans that have already been developed and listened to representatives of the various constituencies, and there is no question that differences can — and should — be worked out in a way that creates a safe, equitable and economically sound transportation system for Madison in the 21st century.
If the BRT plan goes forward as it currently stands, the number of bus stops on State Street will be reduced from 10 to two. There will be 50% less bus traffic on the street than there was before the pandemic. And the buses that do make stops on State Street will, for the most part, be modern electric vehicles that are more environmentally and aesthetically appealing.
So if no changes in plans are made, State Street will have fewer bus stops, less traffic and better buses. Businesses will also enjoy the benefits of a modern transportation system that will whisk people to enjoy the arts, dining and commercial options that the street has to offer.
But we think it makes sense to review plans for the two stations that would be located at the top of the street. The city should work with business owners to address appropriate concerns and to come up with strategies that will make a good plan better.
Madison is about to open a new era when it comes to transportation. This is an exciting time. Yes, it will pose some challenges. But this opportunity cannot be squandered on squabbling. The city and the concerned businesses should get to work, immediately, to sort out a solution that will get the bus rapid transit system up and running.
