 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Editorial: Don’t let Trump put another right-wing judicial activist on the Supreme Court
top story

Editorial: Don’t let Trump put another right-wing judicial activist on the Supreme Court

Trump caps judiciary remake with choice of Barrett for court (copy)

Judge Amy Coney Barrett listens as President Donald Trump announces Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court, in the Rose Garden at the White House, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is right when she says, “President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people's health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic.”

Baldwin is right when she says Trump “wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women.”

Baldwin is right when she says Trump “has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first.”

Baldwin is right when she says, “The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court.”

And Baldwin is right when she says, “I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next president and new Senate have taken office.”

Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics