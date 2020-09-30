Editorial: Don’t let Trump put another right-wing judicial activist on the Supreme Court

Wisconsin Sen. Tammy Baldwin is right when she says, “President Trump wants to overturn the Affordable Care Act completely and take away people's health care and protections for pre-existing health conditions in the middle of a pandemic.”
Baldwin is right when she says Trump “wants to overturn Roe v. Wade and have the government take away reproductive freedoms for women.”
Baldwin is right when she says Trump “has nominated an activist judge to do what he wants, instead of giving the American people a voice on these important issues first.”
Baldwin is right when she says, “The American people should vote in this election before the Senate votes on a nomination to the Supreme Court.”
And Baldwin is right when she says, “I will not vote for a nominee to a lifetime appointment on the Supreme Court until after the American people have voted and our next president and new Senate have taken office.”
