Two sets of facts tell the story of the 2018 midterm elections:
First: The nationwide turnout was roughly 49.2 percent. That's the highest level of participation in a midterm election since 1914. In 2014, when Republicans experienced a "wave" election that gave them control of the Congress and statehouses across the country, turnout was 37 percent.
Second: The 2018 election saw a Democratic "wave" hit. Democrats won more than two-thirds of the contests for U.S. Senate seats. They secured the largest swing of U.S. House seats since the Watergate election of 1974, and took control of the chamber. They also won seven governorships that had been held by the Republicans. And they flipped at least 336 state legislative seats in an election that saw the party gain control of at least eight new legislative chambers.
These two sets of facts point to a conclusion: When turnout surges, Democrats win.
"Democrats outvoted Republicans by more than 4 million,” noted The Washington Post, which observed: "Democratic votes were high, even compared with the 2016 presidential election. Midterm elections typically have lower overall turnout than presidential elections. However, when comparing votes in this year’s House races with votes in the previous presidential election, 13 states had Democratic vote counts that surpassed those in 2016."
The states with the highest turnouts saw Democrats scoring big wins in key contests. That happened in Wisconsin. Despite the efforts of Gov. Scott Walker and his Republicans allies to suppress the vote — with restrictive "voter ID" legislation and assaults on early voting and absentee voting — 61.2 percent of the "voting eligible population" cast ballots. And Democrats won every statewide race.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel made the connection with its post-election headline: "The Scott Walker era of GOP dominance in Wisconsin ends with the election of Tony Evers amid massive midterm turnout."
The reaction of Republicans, who because of gerrymandering still control the Legislature, was a sustained temper tantrum.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos announced that Republicans were suddenly interested in limiting the power of the governor.
But that was nothing compared to what came next. Shaken by a steady pattern of defeats at the polls this year — special election defeats, the loss of a conservative seat on the Supreme Court, the statewide wipeout — the Republicans signaled their intention to rig the game before they lose again.
Wisconsinites traditionally elect Supreme Court justices each spring, in nonpartisan voting on the first Tuesday in April. Municipal and school board elections are held at the same time. It's a busy election day. And it gets busier each four years, when Democratic and Republican presidential primaries have historically been held in conjunction with the state and local voting.
That was the case in 1980, when Ronald Reagan carried the Republican presidential primary and Justice Donald Steinmetz won one of the closest court races in Wisconsin history. That was the case in 2000, when George W. Bush won his Republican primary victory and conservative Justice Diane Sykes, a favorite of then state Rep. Scott Walker, won a court term. That was the case in 2016, when Texas Sen. Ted Cruz defeated Donald Trump as conservative Rebecca Bradley, a Walker appointee, was narrowly elected to a full term.
If pattern holds, Wisconsin should have a Supreme Court election and a pair of presidential primaries on April 7, 2020.
That prospect scares Walker and his partisan cronies. Walker's appointee to the high court, Daniel Kelly, is an uninspired jurist and an untested statewide contender, who must seek a full term in 2020. Walker and his legislative henchmen fear that a wave of Democratic primary voters — inspired by a nomination fight that could include Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren — might reject Kelly.
The Walker machine could respond by running a better candidate. They could even suggest that Kelly up his game.
Or they could game the system in a way that would lower turnout for the Supreme Court contest.
Guess which option they are considering?
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "Legislative leaders have been discussing moving the April 2020 (presidential) primary, possibly to March."
Walker seems to like the idea. "I always thought it odd that (candidates) seeking nonpartisan office were on the ballot the same time as there were partisan elections. It just seemed a disconnect to that."
Wisconsinites may be excused if they do not believe Walker when he says he has "always" thought the state should reorganize spring elections. After all, he was a powerful governor with solid legislative majorities before the 2016 Supreme Court election, which coincided with that year's presidential primaries. Yet he failed to decouple the elections.
Now, however, as a lame-duck governor whose conservative project is tanking, Walker suddenly realizes that he "always" wanted to upend Wisconsin elections so that voters could be forced to cast ballots in a nonpartisan February primary for the court, a partisan March primary for the presidential nominations and a nonpartisan April general election for the court — and then a partisan primary for state and federal posts in August and a partisan general election in November.
The move Walker and his wrecking crew are pondering would cost taxpayers millions of dollars. But it would also cut turnout for Wisconsin's April 2020 Supreme Court race. And that, of course, is the point. A high turnout election might attract voters who Walker and his cronies would prefer to keep away from the polling places.
We all know why the soon-to-be-former governor does not like high-turnout elections: He just lost one.
But Scott Walker’s aversion to democracy should not be allowed to mangle Wisconsin’s spring election schedule.
