Editorial: Don’t let a right-wing judicial activist upend Wisconsin democracy

Wisconsin has historically been a state where it is easy to vote and where turnout is high. Often, in presidential and off-year election cycles, Wisconsin has led the nation when it comes to political participation.
Historically, Wisconsin Democrats and Republicans celebrated our robust democracy. Unfortunately, in recent years, the parties have split on the issue — as Democrats have kept faith with the Wisconsin way, while Republican have rejected it.
Why? Wisconsin is a closely divided state, where even the smallest advantage or disadvantage can influence an election result. Both parties know this. While Democrats like their chances when turnout is high, Republicans do not.
The once grand old party has, in recent years, waged an anything-but-grand campaign to make it harder to vote. They have not succeeded in making Wisconsin a low-turnout state, and they know they will not succeed in doing so. But they also know that marginal shifts in voter enthusiasm, engagement and participation can have a major influence on their ambitions.
Consider the last two partisan election cycles.
In 2018, according to the United States Elections Project, Wisconsin saw the second highest level of turnout for the top office on the ballot — that of governor. Only Minnesota had a higher rate of participation in its gubernatorial election.
In Wisconsin in 2018, Democrats won the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer and U.S. senator. Many of the contests were decided by narrow margins — for instance, Democrat Tony Evers won the governorship by around 29,000 votes.
In 2016, according to the United States Elections Project, Wisconsin also ranked pretty high when it came to voting for the top office on the ballot. But not as high — it was fifth, behind Minnesota, New Hampshire, Maine and Colorado. That year, Republican Donald Trump won the state (and, with its electoral votes, the presidency) by 22,000 votes.
So turnout rates really do matter. Even small shifts in voter participation can have major consequences. And the understanding on the part of both parties now is that high turnout is likely to benefit Democrats while lower turnout tends to benefit Republicans. That’s not a great revelation. But it has proven to be a great motivation for Republicans when it comes to legislative and legal initiatives regarding elections.
So let’s state the obvious: Because they know that if they can reduce turnout, they can increase their prospects for winning, many Republicans are willing to put their partisan ambition ahead of democracy. They do this by promoting schemes to make it harder to vote: restrictive “voter ID” laws, limits on early voting, and “voter purge” schemes. That’s shameful, and their lack of conscience is rivaled only by their lack of confidence. They do not believe their party can win fair elections with high turnout, so they seek unfair elections with low turnout. That’s who they are.
Unfortunately, their sins are manifested by the determination of conservative jurists to legislate from the bench. We were reminded of that on Friday, when conservative judicial activist Paul Malloy moved to force the state to purge roughly 234,000 voters from the rolls before the 2020 election. Malloy, a judge in heavily Republican Ozaukee County, did the bidding of a right-wing group, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, when he effectively ordered the state Elections Commission to remove voters from the rolls if they do not respond within 30 days to a letter clarifying that they still live at the same address.
Malloy’s ruling came despite the fact that the process for contacting voters was flawed, and biased against heavily Democratic Madison and Milwaukee. “The letters went to about 7 percent of Wisconsin's registered voters," according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "but were concentrated more heavily in some parts of the state than others.
"Milwaukee and Madison — the state's Democratic strongholds — account for 14 percent of Wisconsin's registered voters but received 23 percent of the letters.
"Across the state," noted the paper, "55 percent of the letters went to municipalities where Democrat Hillary Clinton out-polled Trump in 2016."
There is no serious suggestion of a voter fraud threat. But there is serious reason to believe that voters could be disenfranchised.
Attorney General Josh Kaul said Malloy’s partisan ruling — if implemented — would create "clear harm to Wisconsin voters” by requiring eligible votes to jump through additional hoops in order to cast a ballot. “Any time people have to go through extra steps to vote, and certainly re-registering is a significant additional step, the result is that fewer people end up voting," said Kaul. “Fewer people will be registered. A number of people will have to re-register."
These are new barriers to voter participation and high-turnout elections. That may be what Malloy, WILL and their Republican allies want. But it is not what any Wisconsinite should want — in 2020 or any election year.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission and League of Women Voters plan to appeal Malloy’s ruling. They should do so swiftly, and with the full support of every Wisconsinite who believes that high-turnout elections — and government that extends from the will of the people — should never be upended by right-wing judicial activists and the desperate politicians they serve.
