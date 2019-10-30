The Madison City Council is not perfect. So proposals to reform it are always welcome. We have long argued for strengthening the council’s staff so that there is greater capacity for drafting legislation, doing research and providing constituent service.
Those ideas fall into the category of useful reforms.
But not all “reforms” are useful. And some are downright misguided.
The proposals that have recently been advanced by the Madison Task Force on Government Reform definitely fall into the misguided category.
We have no doubt that most members of the task force, which was created by the council two years ago, are well intended. But they have taken their project in the wrong direction.
The task force has voted in recent weeks for two schemes that would make the council less responsive to the voters and more likely to be influenced by special interests — especially developers and out-of-town corporations.
One of the proposals, which was voted on Oct. 2, would eliminate half the seats on the council. Under that scheme, council membership would drop from 20 to 10. The 10 remaining members would work “full time” and be paid $67,950 a year — a big boost from the current $13,570 annual salary of elected council members. Alders would no longer serve two-year terms but would instead serve four-year terms. And alders would be limited to three consecutive four-year terms.
The task force kept wrestling with the downsizing question as the month of October progressed. So now, a second proposal that does not include a specific proposal for cutting the size of the city’s legislative branch has been advanced for consideration by the full council. The second proposal would:
• Create full-time positions for alders instead of part-time.
• Maintain representation by geographic aldermanic districts.
• Change the terms of alders to four years.
• Limit alders to three consecutive four-year terms.
• Increase the terms for the president and vice president from one to two years.
• Pay members 80 percent of the Dane County median income for a family of three, or $67,950.
This grab bag of mostly bad ideas, some of which overlap and intersect with one another, is expected to be forwarded to the mayor and the council on Dec. 1.
For the most part, they should be rejected.
A number of the key proposals are anti-democratic on their face, and they increase the threat that the governance of the city could be corrupted by special-interest campaign money and lobbying.
The proposal to downsize the council is easily the worst of the ideas that have been advanced by members of the task force. Alders would no longer represent neighborhoods, or adjacent clusters of neighborhoods, and would instead be representing constituencies of roughly 26,000 people — about the same population of Wisconsin cities such as Neenah, Stevens Point and Superior. Creating larger districts would make it dramatically harder for candidates to run grassroots campaigns, and would increase the influence of campaign donors and political action committees seeking to influence decisions made by the council. At a time when Madison is facing major development and transportation pressures, this is exactly the wrong direction to go. The council should remain at 20 members or, if necessary, be slightly increased in size to reflect the growth in population.
Almost as bad as the downsizing scheme is the proposal for four-year terms. Longer terms make officials less accountable to the voters and are virtually guaranteed to increase the influence of special interests that can afford to lobby the council.
Proposals for term limits are, by their nature, anti-democratic. They deny candidates a chance to run and voters a chance to select the officials they choose. We oppose them at all levels of government but they are especially dangerous at the local level, where they meddle with the robust democracy that should also exist at the neighborhood level. (This is also a solution in search of a problem, as it is exceptionally rare for alders to serve more than 12 years under the current system.)67,950
This brings us to the question of pay for alders. We respect some of the arguments that have been made for increasing pay for alders, many of whom work so hard some weeks that they are probably not making the minimum wage. We are open to the idea of providing a pay hike for alders, and we can also see value in giving them access to at least some of the benefits available to city workers. But we are ill at ease with the idea of going to a full-time council of professional politicians. That seems to us to be a recipe for providing less in the way of genuine representation and more in the way of insider empowerment.
If the task force wants to do something useful in this regard, it should look for ways to work with employers to get them to be more supportive of workers who choose to serve the community — as alders, and as members of city boards, commissions and committees. Such a reform could make it easier to create a more diverse council, which to our view is an important and democratizing goal.
There are plenty of reforms that make sense, and that are needed. But they should always begin from the premise that the best council is one where the alders are closely connected with and highly accountable to the people they represent.
