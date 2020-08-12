Editorial: Democrats should pledge to bring the 2024 convention to Milwaukee (and Madison)

The Democratic National Convention that was supposed to put Milwaukee in the spotlight will instead be a virtual town hall meeting that reflects the realities of a year in which the coronavirus pandemic has changed everything.
Initially imagined as a moment when the leaders of the party would nominate their presidential and vice presidential candidates in Wisconsin’s largest city — and in so doing launch a campaign to win back this battleground state and the nation from Donald Trump’s wrecking crew — the convention won’t be a convention in any normal sense. Vice President Joe Biden will not be nominated in Milwaukee. Nor will his running mate.
The delegates will be sheltering in their places across the country. So, too, will the candidates.
Biden will deliver his acceptance speech in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.
Bernie Sanders, his chief rival for the Democratic nomination, will call in from Burlington, Vermont. The same will go for others who competed for the nomination, including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
And what of Milwaukee? The hotels that were supposed to be filled to capacity will, for the most part, be empty. There won’t be much partying in the bars and restaurants where it had been expected that 2020 would be the best year ever. Fiserv Forum will not echo with the sound of delegations announcing their votes for Biden, nor with the cheers of delegates, alternatives and allies celebrating the 2020 ticket and its platform.
The “reputation boost” that the city hoped to receive when the Democratic National Committee chose Milwaukee as the site for the 2020 convention will be less than imagined. And it won’t just be Milwaukee. Cities such as Madison, which were prepared to host delegations and thousands of journalists who usually cover conventions, will also have to wait for their moments.
No one in their right mind is angry with the DNC for making the choice that it did. The party’s respect for science, safety and public health is what distinguishes it from Donald Trump’s Republicans, and Wisconsinites respect the decisions that must be made to avert a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“I know the DNC and the Joe Biden campaign have made a responsible decision to put the health and safety of the American people first,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.
Crowley’s response was appropriate.
But so, too, was the addendum he added.
“Of course,” he tweeted, “I wish we could showcase MKE to the world with an in-person convention, and it is my hope to do so in the future.”
Crowley added a hashtag: #DNCMKE2024.
That’s the ticket.
The Democratic National Committee can and should renew its commitment to Milwaukee and Wisconsin by announcing next week that the 2024 convention will be held in the city that its site selection team identified as the best location for the 2020 convention.
Imagine the reaction if Joe Biden were to announce in his acceptance speech that he plans to be back in Milwaukee in four years to celebrate a term that has beaten the coronavirus, gotten people back to work and restored hope in America after the battering it took during four years of Trump and Trumpism.
We won’t suggest that such an announcement would tip Wisconsin back into the Democratic column. The truth is that Trump has likely already done that. The Republican president took the state in 2016 with a margin of less than 25,000 votes and then proceeded to offend everyone who was paying attention. By 2018, the balance had shifted. Every Democrat running in a statewide race won — with U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin scoring a landslide win in her reelection bid and Tony Evers ousting former Republican Gov. Scott Walker. Josh Kaul beat right-wing Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel. Mandela Barnes took over as lieutenant governor. Sarah Godlewski grabbed the state treasurer’s job back from the Republicans. Secretary of State Doug LaFollette won again.
That wasn’t a fluke. Wisconsin figured Trump out quickly, and the most of the polls point to Biden with the advantage this time around.
But we will suggest that an announcement that the 2024 Democratic National Convention will be held in Milwaukee could send a good signal to Wisconsin and the country about the determination of the Democrats to set things right.
