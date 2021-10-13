Editorial | Democrats Need to fully embrace immigrant rights

President Joe Biden was elected almost a year ago with a mandate to break with the failed policies and the crude politics of Donald Trump, a racist and xenophobic charlatan who began his 2016 campaign with hateful attacks on immigrants.
We have no doubt that Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress recognize their responsibility to steer a different course than those of his hate-mongering predecessor.
Yet, Democrats must do more when it comes to defending the rights of immigrants and refugees, who have been prime targets of Republican cruelty meted out by Trump and his minions in Congress and the states.
While the rhetoric of the Democratic president and congressional leaders is often good, it has to be coupled with tangible action, and there can be no excuses for delays.
To that end, we support the call by Voces de la Frontera, the UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition and allied groups in Wisconsin for Congressional Democrats and the Biden administration to “use their majority power to overrule the Senate Parliamentarian and pass their Build Back Better reconciliation budget that includes $107 billion for a path to citizenship for millions of immigrant essential workers.”
Voces and its allies have launched a series of actions that are designed to ramp up pressure on Democrats to add a major immigrant rights component to the reconciliation bill that's expected to be voted on at the end of October. This drive launched Monday with a “Day Without Latinxs and Immigrants,” in which thousands of immigrants and Latinx essential workers and their families— along with their allies — were expected to use a day of “no work, no school, no shopping to demonstrate to President Biden, Vice President Harris and Democrats in Congress the importance of immigrants to our economy —especially during this pandemic — as workers, small business owners and consumers.”
That’s a vital message, and one that we are proud to amplify. Few states have benefited so truly, and so greatly, as has Wisconsin from immigration. That’s a historic reality that is sustained by contemporary developments.
Whole business sectors — including the state’s iconic dairy industry — survive and thrive thanks to immigrant workers. And that will be more of a reality in the future, not less.
We understand that Republicans are resistant to meaningful and humane immigration reform. But Democrats say they are different.
Now it is time for Democrats in the Wisconsin congressional delegation to prove it by working to make a pathway to citizenship a part of the Build Back Better agenda, as it is expressed in the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill.
This is no time for excuses.
Of course there is Republican obstruction. Of course there is Democratic dissension. Of course there are Senate rules that are perceived as blocking humane and necessary action. Of course there is a Senate parliamentarian who often tells Democrats what they cannot do.
But members of Congress have the power to make their own rules, and they should rule on the side of respect for immigrants and refugees.
“It is one year to date that Vice President Harris, as a candidate for office, met with a delegation of immigrant essential workers and their families in Milwaukee and promised that, under the Biden-Harris administration, history would not repeat itself and they would pass immigration reform with a path to citizenship their first year in office,” says Christine Neumann-Ortiz, the executive director of Voces de la Frontera.
“Now that Democrats have a majority in Congress and have the power to deliver on their promise, they must deliver a path to citizenship this year. We’re going on strike (and organize and rally) because we’ve heard enough excuses. Democrats cannot hide behind the Senate parliamentarian. We know that they have the power and we are not accepting 'no' as an answer.”
