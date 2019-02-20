Weather Alert

...SNOW THEN WINTRY MIX TODAY... .SNOW WILL CONTINUE TO SPREAD IN FROM THE SOUTHWEST THIS MORNING. A QUICK 1 TO 3 INCHES ARE EXPECTED IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN, WITH SLIGHTLY LOWER AMOUNTS IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. THIS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. SNOW WILL BECOME MIXED WITH OR CHANGE OVER TO FREEZING RAIN ACROSS SOUTHEAST AND PARTS OF SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN LATE THIS MORNING, LINGERING IN THE AFTERNOON. LIGHT ICE ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED. SLEET WILL BE POSSIBLE FOR A TIME AS WELL. MAINLY SNOW WILL LINGER TOWARD THE DELLS. THE SNOW AND WINTRY MIX WILL EXIT TO THE NORTH FROM LATE AFTERNOON TO EVENING. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...SNOW AND MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 3 TO 5 INCHES ARE EXPECTED WEST OF A LINE FROM MADISON TO MONROE, AND 2 TO 4 INCHES ELSEWHERE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO 0.15 INCHES ARE POSSIBLE FOR AREAS WITH THE LIGHTER SNOWFALL AMOUNTS. SOME BLOWING SNOW WILL BE POSSIBLE UNTIL THE TRANSITION TO MIXED PRECIPITATION. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM THIS EVENING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS WILL IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE AND POSSIBLY THE EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&