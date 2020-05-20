Editorial: Defeated Dan Kelly and his cronies reject science, common sense, rule of law

When the results of the April 7 election were finally tabulated, one thing was clear. The people of Wisconsin were through with Justice Dan Kelly. The right-wing judicial activist who was appointed to the state Supreme Court by former Gov. Scott Walker was swept off the bench. It wasn’t even close.
Despite strong backing from President Trump and Republican donors from around the country, despite the machinations of Republican legislative leaders who tried to game the election by forcing in-person voting to go forward at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, Kelly lost by a 55-45 margin.
In a striking rebuff to a sitting justice, Kelly lost to his challenger, Judge Jill Kafofsky, by 163,458 votes.
That should have been the end of it.
But Wisconsin law delays the hand-off of Supreme Court seats so that justices who are leaving the bench can finish up with outstanding cases.
That means that Kelly lingers without electoral legitimacy in a position for which the voters of Wisconsin deemed him unacceptable.
That's problematic enough. But what's truly troublesome is Kelly's determination to use his position to thwart the will of the people who voted him off the bench.
Last week, at the behest Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau — the Republican legislative leaders who demanded pandemic voting in April — the Supreme Court overturned Wisconsin’s "Safer at Home" emergency order for fighting the pandemic.
It was a fiasco, as everyone with an ounce of common sense had predicted would be the case.
The whole country tuned in as local officials issued conflicting orders, taverns opened in some areas and remained shuttered in others and everyone tried to figure out what was going on.
"Four members of the court who made a decision that wasn't based on statutes, precedents or the facts, unfortunately … have thrown our state into chaos," said Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday evening. The Democrat who voters chose to replace Walker did not hide his frustration.
"We're going to have more cases. We're going to have more deaths,” he warned. “It's a sad occasion for the state. I can't tell you how disappointed I am."
Part of the disappointment had to do with the fact that the emergency order was working. Wisconsin was flattening the curve. The "Safer at Home" policy had been implemented well and wisely, and it was popular. A Marquette University Law School poll, which was released just before the court acted, found that 69% of voters (90% of Democrats, 69% of independents, 49% of Republicans) agreed that it was "appropriate to close schools and businesses and restrict public gatherings."
"Now we have no plan and no protections for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "It's the wild west."
Thanks to Kelly.
Evers wanted to maintain a stay-at-home order that mirrors those of other states for a few more weeks. The court rejected that sound proposal by a 4-3 vote, with Kelly playing the decisive role. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and two of her fellow right-wing judicial activists, Rebecca Bradley and Annette Ziegler, were for overturning the order. A pair of more liberal-minded justices, Ann Walsh Bradley and Rebecca Dallet, were opposed, as was constitutional conservative Brian Hagedorn.
Kelly tipped the scale against science, common sense and the rule of law.
If Karofsky had been on the high court, we are reasonably certain that the vote would have been 4-3 in favor of maintaining the emergency order. So it was an accident of timing, and the hyper-partisanship of Kelly and his cronies — as opposed to a thoughtful consideration of the law or a practical consideration of the science regarding the spread of the virus — that led to the upending of the governor's order.
The majority decision was so convoluted that even its author, Chief Justice Roggensack, rejected efforts to maintain public safety and at least a measure of order while at the same time acknowledging "the concerns raised by COVID-19 and the possibility of throwing the state into chaos." Roggensack rejected a delay in enforcement of the decision in the majority decision and then wrote in a concurrence that she "would stay future actions to enforce our decision until May 20, 2020."
“These positions taken in the majority opinion and the concurrence are fundamentally contradictory,” Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote. “If you are confused, you are not alone.
That was fine by Walker, who celebrated with a tweet that declared the decision a victory for his appointment powers. Calling the decision "a good reminder of how important judicial picks are," the defeated former governor announced that "I appointed 2 of the 4 justices on the 4 to 3 majority." Trump was equally delighted, declaring the court's ruling to be "another win" because a "Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open."
For Walker and Trump, winning is the only thing — even if that means that chaos is created in a state where 11,275 coronavirus cases have been confirmed and more than 420 people have died. The same goes for defeated Dan Kelly, a politician posing as a jurist, whose embrace of the win-at-any-cost ethic of his patrons disregards not just public health and safety but the rule of law.
