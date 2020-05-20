Editorial: Defeated Dan Kelly and his cronies reject science, common sense, rule of law

It was a fiasco, as everyone with an ounce of common sense had predicted would be the case.

The whole country tuned in as local officials issued conflicting orders, taverns opened in some areas and remained shuttered in others and everyone tried to figure out what was going on.

"Four members of the court who made a decision that wasn't based on statutes, precedents or the facts, unfortunately … have thrown our state into chaos," said Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday evening. The Democrat who voters chose to replace Walker did not hide his frustration.

"We're going to have more cases. We're going to have more deaths,” he warned. “It's a sad occasion for the state. I can't tell you how disappointed I am."

Part of the disappointment had to do with the fact that the emergency order was working. Wisconsin was flattening the curve. The "Safer at Home" policy had been implemented well and wisely, and it was popular. A Marquette University Law School poll, which was released just before the court acted, found that 69% of voters (90% of Democrats, 69% of independents, 49% of Republicans) agreed that it was "appropriate to close schools and businesses and restrict public gatherings."

"Now we have no plan and no protections for the people of Wisconsin," Evers said. "It's the wild west."