Editorial: Dane County should reopen the debate about the jail and criminal justice reform

Dane County Supervisor Elizabeth Doyle is thinking big about criminal justice reform, and city and county officials would be well-advised to join her in doing so.
Doyle, a former Verona City Council president who now represents downtown Madison on the county board, is proposing a comprehensive response to the issues that cities and counties across the country have focused on in the aftermath of the killing in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.
“Dane County has the opportunity to challenge the systemic racism and racial disparities in our criminal justice system and in our community,” Doyle, a graduate of the University of Wisconsin’s La Follette School of Public Affairs with a long record of leadership on policy and planning issues, said.
In the face of a sustained outcry over police brutality and demands for racial justice, Doyle noted that “many stakeholders throughout the county have risen to the occasion by implementing changes that have shown that we can improve the criminal justice system.” With this in mind, she argues that it is imperative that for the county board to take time to evaluate these changes and the implications this has on a host of concerns —including plans to develop new jail facilities.
To that end, Doyle has introduced an ambitious resolution for “Addressing Systemic Racism in the Dane County Criminal Justice System and Investing in Alternatives to Incarceration Outside of Law Enforcement.”
Among other things, it calls for an immediate halt to “all planning, design, architecture, and construction of a new jail facility.”
That’s a controversial proposal because the board has already approved plans to spend $148 million to update and consolidate the county’s jail facilities. Last year's debate over jail funding revolved around issues of overcrowding in the existing jail, which many argued could only be addressed by construction of the new quarters. To his credit, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney put a focus on creating a more humane facility that would have mental health and medical beds and be a safer environment for inmates.
But a lot has changed since last year. Since the coronavirus hit, understandings of what is possible have shifted.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic Dane County has shown that it can substantially lower the jail population,” argues Doyle, who notes that the sheriff reduced the jail population by 40 percent in the first month of the crisis.
Doyle’s resolution suggests that, instead of moving forward with the jail project, “preliminary plans be developed to use the office space in the Public Safety Building for additional jail beds and assessment of remote hospital sites and community based recovery sites to handle mental health needs of residents take place to address inhumane conditions in the current facility.”
We think Doyle’s proposal has merit. But we recognize that there will be resistance to it.
What we know is that the debate Doyle seeks is healthy and necessary.
Whether county board members support or oppose the jail project, they should welcome a reopening of the discussion. This is a time for rethinking assumptions about criminal justice, for reexamining past choices and for reworking strategies for addressing challenges facing the county. The debate may not end in a decision to scrap all the plans for a new facility, but it could alter them. Just as importantly, it could get county officials focused on fresh approaches that reduce the incarceration rate and alter the role of law enforcement in Madison and Dane County.
Doyle’s resolution puts a lot of ideas on the table, including initiatives that would:
1. Add representatives of communities of color to the Criminal Justice Council;
2. Implement virtual weekend court to lower jail population and prevent unnecessary incarceration of lower income residents;
3. Eliminate the Huber program and transfer treatment and monitoring functions to the Dane County Human Services Department, as is done in La Crosse County;
4. Develop sentences that limit incarceration and instead focus on restorative justice that help victims and the community;
5. Dramatically reduce the use of the Dane County jail for the housing of probation and parole holds and urge the state to speed up their own adjudication and eliminate jail time for minor probation and parole offenses;
6. Review charging and sentencing decisions against leading practices nationally in order to reduce the amount of jail time recommended;
7. Lower the Average Length of Stay (ALS) and enforce time standards on in custody cases;
8. Prioritize the writing of tickets instead of jail for minor offenses by local law enforcement;
9. Create inventory of local law enforcement use of force policies throughout the county;
10. Change the incentive system in the criminal justice system from punitive to restorative by providing transparency in the criminal justice system. Publish racial disparity and incarceration statistics on the Dane County website for all actors in the criminal justice system. Begin by publishing incarceration statistics including racial disparity statistics for all Dane County judges.
11. Continue to increase the use of electronic monitoring beyond the current number;
12. Increase the use of restorative courts and implement a mental health court to divert mental health cases.
“This is an opportunity to work with other stakeholders in the criminal justice system to make positive changes for our community moving forward,” Doyle said. “We can build on proven examples and models by shifting from traditional criminal justice systems to human service based models to support these changes.”
The opportunity that Doyle recognizes is real. Her county board colleagues should give this proposal full and serious consideration.
