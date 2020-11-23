Editorial: Dane County Republicans facilitate Trump's lies about Wisconsin elections

The bad-faith abuse of Wisconsin’s election rules by the campaign of defeated President Donald Trump was brought into stark relief by the revelation that a list of voters that Trump’s legal team sought to disqualify, as part of its ham-handed recount fight, included the name of the attorney who submitted it.
If the lawyer involved in this travesty was some out-of-town charlatan, that would have been embarrassing enough. But the attorney who submitted the list as part of a blanket effort to disenfranchise qualified voters who had cast in-person absentee ballots was James Troupis, a veteran procurator for Wisconsin Republicans who briefly held a Dane County judgeship as a patronage appointee of defeated former Gov. Scott Walker.
When asked by a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporter about the hairbrained stunt, Troupis chirped, "I'm sure I'm on that list.”
He offered no further explanation. But we will: Troupis is more loyal to a disgraced soon-to-be-former president than he is to the rule of law, democracy or the community where he makes his home.
That’s shameful.
The sad truth is that no one expects Donald Trump to tell the truth about voting and the counting of ballots. A damaged man with no self-control, the president cannot handle rejection. He will tell any lie, embrace any disruption, shred any standard, in order to protect his fragile ego.
Even before he lost on Nov. 3, Trump was repeatedly called out for promoting “pants-on-fire” falsehoods about early voting in particular and the election process in general. But since his defeat — by more than 6 million votes nationally and by a 306-232 margin in the Electoral College — the humiliated Republican has emerged as the most pathetic sore loser in the history of American politics.
That’s to be expected. Trump is Trump and, as he says, “it is what it is.” His challenges to the election result are being laughed out of court and rejected not just by Democrats but by responsible Republicans such as Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, who says of Trump’s pressuring of state and local election officials to overturn the results in several closely contested states that it “is difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action by a sitting American president.” Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse has decried the pressure the president and a ranting and raving legal team led by Rudy Giuliani are putting on state officials. Sassa is urging everyone to remember that “we are a nation of laws, not tweets.”
Wisconsinites had every right to hope that Republicans in this state, where the Grand Old Party was founded in 1854 and from which national leaders such as former Govs. Warren Knowles and Tommy Thompson emerged, would echo Romney and Sasse. But that’s not the case. In fact, many of them are facilitating Trump’s anti-democratic tactics — to their own shame.
Aside from its pointlessness, Trump’s demand for a recount of Wisconsin ballots is no big concern. The state has clearly rejected the president, by more than 20,000 votes. But his campaign was within its rights to pay $3 million to have that loss confirmed by a review of the votes from Milwaukee and Dane counties.
What is unacceptable is the pressure the campaign is now putting on Wisconsin officials to disenfranchise tens of thousands of voters in the state’s two most populous counties. The behavior of Trump observers of the recount in Milwaukee has inspired complaints about irresponsible delaying tactics and warrantless objections to the counting of ballots from a county that is home to the state’s largest Black and Latino communities. Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson explained that the process has been slowed down because “the Trump campaign is continually revisiting issues that the commission has ruled on.”
It hasn’t been quite so bad in Madison. But the going is slow and election officials are fretting about the picayune objections from Trump observers.
Many of Trump’s henchmen are from outside Dane and Milwaukee counties and even from outside Wisconsin. But what should trouble members of both parties is the response of local Republicans, who should know better.
When the recount began Friday in Madison’s Monona Terrace Convention Center, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported, Trump’s legal team “told the Dane County Board of Canvassers it should eliminate all in-person early votes; all mailed-in absentee ballots if written applications for them could not be tracked down; all votes submitted by those who say they are indefinitely confined; and all absentee ballots where clerks wrote in the addresses of witnesses.”
That would have disqualified tens of thousands of voters.
For the most part, the bipartisan board rejected the effort to disenfranchise voters from the state’s second largest county. But we were disappointed to see board member Joyce Waldrop, a Dane County Republican, side with the Trump team on a question about rejecting ballots from voters who are indefinitely confined to their homes. As state Rep. Jimmy Anderson, D-Fitchburg, tweeted sarcastically, “Oh good, we have reached the, ‘Are you really that disabled?’ portion of this nonsense.”
We share Anderson’s frustration, as should all Wisconsinites, be they Democrats or Republicans, progressives or conservatives. The Trump campaign’s anti-democratic tactics are not merely disreputable. They represent a crude and unforgivable affront to the values of this community and this state.
