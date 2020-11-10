Editorial: Dane County did its part to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

Joe Biden, an honorable and experienced man with a humane vision for the country’s future, has been elected to serve as the next president of the United States.
Kamala Harris, a brilliant and dynamic women with a vision for a more just and equitable America, has been elected to serve as the next vice president of the United States.
The Capital Times supported their candidacies and shares the enthusiasm of the people from Madison and surrounding communities who celebrated so boisterously on Saturday. We understand that the celebration had something to do with the ending of Donald Trump’s nightmarish presidency. But it has something more to do with the hope that, as Harris said in declaring victory: “Now the real work begins. To beat this pandemic. To rebuild our economy. To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society. To combat the climate crisis. To heal the soul of our nation.”
The voters have given Biden and Harris a mandate to do this work. They will take office with a popular-vote victory that is likely to exceed 5 million ballots. And they will enjoy an Electoral College advantage that is built upon the shifts of three Great Lakes states that went for Trump in 2016: Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
We believe in urban-rural coalitions and we respect the role that every community and every county in the state played in tipping the balance of Wisconsin and the country to the Democrats this year. At the same time, we cannot help but feel a measure of hometown pride in the fact that Madison and Dane County contributed so mightily to the work. The Democrats won Dane County by more than 180,000 votes — roughly nine times the statewide margin of victory for Biden and Harris.
We celebrate that the voters of Madison, Dane County, Wisconsin and the United States got it right on Nov. 3. As Harris said at the victory celebration, “When our very democracy was on the ballot in this election, with the very soul of America at stake, and the world watching, you ushered in a new day for America.”
